HMS Unicorn given museum accreditation status – almost 50 years after public attraction first opened

HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world. 

By Laura Devlin
HMS Unicorn
The HMS Unicorn is Scotland's oldest ship. Image: HMS Unicorn

HMS Unicorn has become an accredited museum almost 50 years after it first opened its doors to the public.

Berthed at Victoria Dock, the HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world.

Launched in 1824, it is the only ship of its size and age to have never been rebuilt – consisting of 95% of the original timbers.

The ship was handed over to the Unicorn Preservation Society in 1968, before opening as an attraction to the public in 1975.

And now, 48 years on, the landmark has been officially accredited by the national body representing Scotland’s museums.

This means it is properly managed and governed to the nationally agreed industry standard and shows the museum takes proper care of its collections.

Operation Unicorn sees a crane lifting about 40 feet of the roof from the wooden frigate berthed in Victoria Dock, Dundee. August 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

The accreditation comes just three months after the future of the HMS Unicorn was secured after a huge £1.1 million donation.

Given by the National Heritage Memorial Fund (NHMF), the money will pay for urgent work required for the continued preservation of Scotland’s oldest ship.

A US billionaire, John Paul DeJoria – co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products – has also previously supported the fundraising efforts with £20,000.

There are also long-term plans to move HMS Unicorn to nearby East Graving Dock at City Quay.

Matthew Bellhouse Moran, museum director at HMS Unicorn said: “Unicorn has undergone rapid organisational transformation over the last two years, and accreditation status is testament to how far we have come.

Inside the Captains Cabin on the HMS Unicorn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Accreditation proves our quality museum offering including the high standard of care of our museum collection and our excellent community and volunteering work.

“I’m very proud of the achievement of our small team toward this major milestone ahead of our 200th anniversary.”

Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland added: “Congratulations to the entire team at HMS Unicorn for achieving accreditation.

“This status, which unlocks additional opportunities for support and funding, was awarded in recognition of their hard work to meet the standard across the museum and their work with communities and visitors.”

