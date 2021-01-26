READERS’ LETTERS: Confident bridge engineers will find solution to icing

Sir, – It seems that falling ice from the Queensferry Bridge is not unique.

Several bridges in North America, two in Denmark, Japan and both Severn Bridges have been closed for the exact same reason.

Professor Christos Georgakis from Denmark has spent the last two years making extensive research into this very difficult problem.

Suggested solutions have included coating on cables, heating solutions, using helicopters, using electricity to stimulate movement of the ice, electromagnetic impulses to de-ice system and high pressure hot air in polyethylene tubing.

His suggestion is of placing mesh or small plastic fingers on the outside of the cables to help grip and retain the ice which should hold until it melts.

He has explained there has been a sharing of this information all around the world but all want their own solution which fits best.

None has been found so far.

It seems the designers of these cabled stay bridges did not anticipate ice problems as they assumed the probability was low.

Nonetheless these problems have closed all of the bridges albeit for short periods.

As such I am confident our bridge engineers will arrive at the best solution.

Ian Wallace.

Slaves to corporate operated machine

Sir, – In response to Beth Glass’s letter regarding Donald Trump I would agree that he has an unusual personality, but there again so did Churchill.

At the end of the day he is representing a view about adherence to the US Constitution and especially those portions relating to the rights of the individual.

Free speech, freedom of thought as well as other liberties we have taken for granted since 1945 are all under threat. Under the cover of Covid-19 we have been stripped of all our rights, including rights of assembly.

How convenient.

Yes, we will all have equality coming soon – the equality of equal slaves in a machine run by unaccountable corporations.

Scot W. MacKenzie.

Time to embrace federalism in the UK

Sir, – The US election showed a nation divided, not in a nice way. However it also demonstrated that in any democracy four years come and go.

As the pandemic rages we’re being encouraged to turn attention to the election of our next Scottish Government so let’s first consider what’s at stake – the break-up of the UK.

Whilst British and Scottish nationalists claim the moral high ground post Brexit the chaos of leaving a Customs union hits home with a vengeance.

The simplistic SNP answer to such Tory inspired chaos is always so-called independence.

Why any responsible Scottish Government would pile more economic pain on top of Brexit by splitting from another successful economic union inside the UK is hard to comprehend.

Constitutional wrangling is a total distraction from any recovery plan.

As a pro-European I believe it is critical we first resolve the poor outcomes of a bad Brexit deal. Progressive politicians recognise the need for change, not just in Scotland but across the UK.

To achieve an amicable, rather than a confrontational, settlement we must now embrace plans for a Federal UK along the lines of successful democracies like Germany and Switzerland.

If not I suspect the next four years will like be a “walk in the park” compared to the next 40.

Galen Milne.

Green with worry over silent lorries

Sir, – While picking-up my click and collect “essential food” shopping the other evening I was, very nearly, knocked over by a massive, reversing silent hybrid (electric+fossil fuel) vehicle.

Perhaps electric-vehicle manufacturing companies can explain why reverse warning bleepers are not fitted to their vehicles : a hazard which must be addressed before a tragedy occurs.

Kenneth Miln.

