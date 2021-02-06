READERS’ LETTERS: Scotland constrained within a ‘union of unequals’

Sir,– Alex Bell writes about our unfair society which few people argue with (Feb 4).

However he makes a schoolboy error blaming it on the SNP and completely ignoring wider circumstances.

He clearly fails to realise that the situation is exactly the same across all devolved nations, with the common factor being Westminster’s direction.

As a union of unequals he should know that what we can do is constrained by the decisions and actions of the UK Government and the limited proportion of our tax revenues that are returned to us.

If we were independent then it would be fair to blame our government for failing to change overnight the ills of society and hold them to account, but that is not where we are.

The blame for failings should be addressed first and foremost at Westminster where policies for decades have been implemented in favour of London and the South East.

Nick Cole.

Balmacron Farmhouse,

Meigle.

‘Emotion’ of separate Scotland not enough

Sir, – In these desperately dark times, how inspirational and refreshing to read Alex Bell’s weekly piece in a regional newspaper.

Bell, former adviser to Alex Salmond, tells it as it is.

As he states: “it never occurred to me that the SNP would use 14 years of government to add nothing to the argument.”

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon have been so obsessed by the theory of separation that everything else is of lesser importance.

To a question about Covid, John Swinney recently stated that “independence is the answer”.

Bell asks, does he understand the question, clearly no and that is alarming.

“SNP have had 14 years of government but still failed to build a fairer society” is the title of the article.

It’s time those wishing to destroy Scotland further take note of Mr Bell’s thoughts before it’s too late.

Separatists calling for independence tomorrow have no idea of what might be ahead.

The emotion of a separate Scotland is not sufficient to build a fair society, put food on the table and pay the bills.

Douglas Cowe.

Alexander Avenue,

Newmacher.

Bureaucracy slows Covid recovery

Sir, – Our first minister is unquestionably a brilliant speaker and if words could be deeds Scotland would be in an enviable position in the current scheme of things.

However in real life words alone do not always translate into actions and that’s the rub.

As a country we tend to lag behind the four nations, particularly at the moment in the rate of vaccinations.

The usual smoke and mirrors approach cannot disguise this.

Clearly the obvious road out of this pandemic is speedy vaccination, yet it seems that bureaucracy and intransigence are somewhat impeding this.

As an example, Scotland deploys a two tiered system of distribution of vaccines, and as a further example, a case was highlighted in the media of a retired doctor who had to endure a course over weeks to retrain.

In the interests of subduing the latter, it is indefensible not to use each and every conceivable means to speed up the process.

David L Thomson.

24 Laurence Park,

Kinglassie.

Internet shopping impacts climate

Sir, – It is heart-rending to learn even more of our well known high street shops are set to close with corresponding loss of jobs.

There are several reasons for these closures, Covid-19 and a massive rise in internet shopping bearing most of the blame.

It amazes me that the eco warriors are not in uproar at the massive increase in delivery vehicles required to deliver all these parcels.

These vehicles can deliver from 7am to 9pm six days a week.

Could it be that these same eco warriors are the main protagonists of internet shopping?

Bob Thomson.

Kinloch Street,

Ladybank.