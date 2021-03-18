READERS’ LETTERS: David Davis’s intervention showed worth of Westminster

Sir, – In a historic example of the UK democracy we Scots thankfully still enjoy, David Davis used the Westminster parliamentary privilege not available to Holyrood MSPs to light a fuse under the SNP’s disgraceful handling of the Salmond affair.

He then called for greater powers of accountability to be conferred on Holyrood, a timely reminder the Scottish Parliament gets it power and existence from the UK.

In stark contrast to that statesman-like reverse power grab offer, the SNP’s Pete Wishart said on Twitter: “Jeezo, the Tories are currently considering using the pretext of the Salmond inquiry to impose its will on our Parliament and determine the role and authority of the Lord Advocate. They are now actually preparing a full assault on our institutions.”

If ever we needed an example of why Scottish voters and pro-UK parties need to come together and tactically vote this gang out on May 6, it is this.

Allan Sutherland.

Willow Row,

Stonehaven.

Sweeping statements totally unwarranted

Sir, – I feel deeply offended by Maaike Cook’s slur on my character.

Her letter is a direct attack on all men without exception and is very disturbing.

I have never done any of the actions she attributes to men, nor do I even know personally any men who been involved in belittling women or trying to control them as accused.

From my experience the complete opposite is true.

What happened to Sarah Everard was a tragedy.

To use this event as an excuse for Ms Cook to vent her spleen against all men is, frankly, disgusting and unwarranted.

I have no idea what she hopes to achieve or what steps she wants taken.

Presumably she will not be satisfied until all men, no matter how innocent, are banned from freedom to walk the streets outwith working hours.

Ken Greenaway.

Culross House,

Cupar.

Explanation due over Brexit damage

Sir, – It is clear that Brexit is turning into an unmitigated disaster for the economy with exports to the EU down by a staggering £5.6 billion in the first few weeks of 2021.

Scotland’s Tory MPs who voted to leave the EU contrary to the wishes of their constituents owe us an explanation for this.

They must also explain why the UK Government, which has thrown £37bn – including over £6,000 per day for some of the consultants employed – at a Test and Trace system described as barely fit for purpose, cannot afford more than a derisory 1% increase for NHS staff!

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place,

Dundee.

Demonstration of a wise man is key

Sir, – A recent Courier column that I have enjoyed is “Oh my word!” written by Steve Finan, a journalist with a passion for accurate definitions.

On March 12 he informed his readers that there is no mention of three wise men in The Bible; the number is never specified.

True, but Mr Finan also described the men as “wise or otherwise”.

The Greek word Magi is translated, for example, in the Authorised King James Version as wise men.

But, more importantly, the demonstration of their wisdom is that, unlike the majority in Jerusalem those men were, regardless of personal convenience, seeking Jesus.

Wise people still do.

Stuart Wishart.

Walnut Grove,

Blairgowrie.

Three points is too great a penalty

Sir, – It is about time that a converted penalty kick in a rugby game scores only two points rather than three.

The real achievement in a game of rugby is grounding the ball behind the opposition’s line and that is awarded with five points.

A conversion kick thereafter is awarded another two points.

Why should a penalty kick for a minor infringement, such as standing up in a scrum, be more rewarded?

I hope the Scottish Rugby Union has this under urgent consideration.

Donald McDonald.

Rose Terrace,

Perth.