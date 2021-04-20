READERS’ LETTERS: Nuclear warheads, North Sea oil cash and the UK vaccine programme, we can’t have it all

Sir, –According to the Stockholm Peace Institute, in its annual report 2020, Scotland has the second highest number of nuclear warheads in the world per head of population, only behind Russia.

And, with the increase in warhead numbers proposed recently by the Conservative Government in Westminster, we will overtake Russia.

Not only that, but, in terms of nuclear warheads per thousand square kilometres, Scotland again comes second, this time only behind Israel.

And, to add insult to danger of annihilation, these deadly weapons of mass destruction are stored within a few miles of most of Scotland’s population.

Did our lords and masters in London ever ask the people of Scotland if they approve of this? Do our lords and masters in London care a jot what the people of Scotland think?

Is there any possibility of this situation changing while Scotland is governed from Westminster? I don’t think so.

Les Mackay.

Carmichael Gardens, Dundee.

Platform for move into renewables

Sir, – I had the great delight of taking my nine-year old grandson to watch an oil platform carried by the cargo barge ‘Iron Lady’ glide under the Forth Bridge, the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

Despite being caught in the hail storm as we left the Road Bridge our lad thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The oil platform will remain at Rosyth before being transported back down the Forth to Methil where it will be decommissioned.

I felt tremendously proud of the magnificent sight of the three bridges, the spectacular scenery around the Forth, and especially the fact that we, as a small modern nation, are still more than capable of participating in engineering on such a scale.

Perhaps the decommissioning of the oil platform is metaphorically significant, representing our ambition to run down the extraction of fossil fuel from the North Sea while using the revenue wisely to build up capacity in the forms of wind, tide, and wave energies.

Such a pity, isn’t it, that all of the revenue from the North Sea goes straight into the Westminster coffers while London retains control of financing for renewable technologies. Oh, that things were different

Hugh Reid.

Grange Park, Dunfermline.

How would Scotland support vaccination

Sir, – I was interested to see our First Minister receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccination.

I don’t think there is any need to explain where that was developed.

Perhaps she should ponder what an independent Scotland would do for the supply of any further vaccines that may be required.

Even if an independent Scotland was to gain entry into the European Union (which is apparently Ms Sturgeon’s idea of independence) then it would join all other European countries lagging behind Britain in supplying the vaccine to the people.

The First Minister gained her vaccination through the forethought of the UK government and the NHS. I would encourage all Scots to consider this before voting on May 6.

Willie Robertson.

Grianan, Lynton, Stanley.

Frightened to speak lest it cause offence

Sir, – May I thank and congratulate James Buchan (I’d choose Duke’s straight talking over ‘woke’ society, Courier, April 12) on his fantastic letter.

He states what a huge number of people think, especially us ‘oldies’.

One is frightened to open one’s mouth nowadays lest straight talking upsets someone.

Raising your voice to anyone is seen as a criminal offence.

Unfortunately, gone are the days of the Auld Ferm Gaffer who could put anyone in their place.

I am thoroughly ashamed of the legacy I leave my grandchildren by allowing this Woke society to flourish.

Bob Thomson.

Ladybank, Fife.