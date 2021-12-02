Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thundersnow brought Dundee to a standstill during deep freeze of 2010

By Kirstie Waterston
December 2 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 2 2021, 1.19pm
The unusual thundersnow phenomenon of 2010 and some of the snowy scenes and chaos that ensued in the days and weeks afterwards.

Storm Arwen has devastated communities and caused the kind of catastrophic destruction not seen since the extreme thundersnow weather phenomenon that swept Tayside in 2010.

Blizzard conditions were punctuated by roars of thunder and lightning in Dundee’s thundersnow storm in 2010.

The high winds, snowfall and chaos experienced by many over the weekend took place exactly 11 years on from the start of the big freeze of 2010.

Temperatures began to plunge at the end of November that year, leading to the coldest December since Met Office records began.

Lightning over Newfields Primary School in Dundee.

But many Dundonians will recall the cold front also brought a rare weather event to the region – thundersnow.

The unusual phenomenon of thunder and lightning accompanied by snow occurs when freezing air moves over warm water.

The snow-covered Arbroath Road looking to the centre Dundee.

The climactic conditions around Dundee and the North Sea late that November created the perfect storm.

But the chaos that ensued was less than perfect, and a terrifying wake-up call in the early hours for many on November 28.

Blair Gardens in the Balgillo estate was badly affected by snow in 2010.

The rumbling, rolling thunder and cracks of lightning continued throughout the morning along with increasingly heavy snowfall.

In scenes reminiscent of winters of yesteryear, 8 to 10 inches of snow fell quickly across Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

A snowy scene in High Street, Dundee in November 2010.

The white stuff wreaked havoc across the region.

Lightning and wind had damaged buildings, the travel network ground to a halt with jack-knifed lorries, gridlocked roads and cancelled trains.

The ‘thundersnow’ storm caused retired teacher Evelyn Shearer’s carport to collapse on top of her vehicle.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes lost power with engineers desperately working around the clock to restore electricity to rural communities.

Around 3,500 properties were affected by blackouts when snow-laden trees tumbled onto power lines in Tayside and Fife.

Efforts by engineers to restore power to the Lundie area after the freak thundersnow storm.

Tayside Police headquarters were struck by lightning taking out the non-emergency number, while thousands of pounds of damage was caused at the Arnold Clark garage in Balfield Road by a lightning strike.

Residents hoping for respite and a thaw after the thundersnow abated were left disappointed.

New snow storms wreaked havoc across Dundee on November 30 2010. This driver in Caird Avenue needed a helping hand to get going.

With no sign of the mercury rising, schools and roads were closed, and both NHS Tayside and the council went onto emergency footing.

Non-urgent operations were cancelled and councils focused their staffing efforts on clearing roads and repairing damage.

Drivers left their cars to help a motorist whose car was blocking the one open eastbound lane on the A90 near Glencarse in 2010.

But the chill continued into December and the average temperature that month for Scotland was -1°C (30°F).

As the poor weather continued, the impact was also felt on postal services during what is already a busy time of year for posties.

A postie struggle on his round in Perth as snow piled high on pavements.

It wasn’t all misery, however, with many people – young and old – taking advantage of time off school, uni and work to enjoy snowing, sledging and mass snowball fights.

And there was great community spirit as people checked on elderly friends, neighbours and relatives.

Dundee University medical students, from left, Alex Dean, Fiona Stark, Russ Reynolds and Laura Fotheringall made light of the situation by making snow angels on Dundee’s Law.

A partial thaw in mid-December was followed by another cold front during the festive season, bringing more snow and ice, but with it came a white Christmas.

This year Dundee’s odds for a white Christmas are 3/1, so although the white stuff hasn’t hung around the city this time, it could reappear in a few weeks.

Sledging in Lochee Park were, from left, Elese Buchanan, Kerry and Chloe Gaffar and Demi Buchanan.

But that will bring little comfort to those still suffering from the fallout of last weekend’s weather.

There has been an unprecedented impact on the power network with tens of thousands of homes still cut off the grid.

A car left abandoned and covered in snow, just off the A90 at Gleneagles, Perthshire in 2010.

Storm Arwen may only have lasted a few hours and the initial snow chaos lasted a few days, but it could be weeks before some communities are fully connected and back to normal.

This unusual shot captured children at the South Inch in Perth walking home in a whiteout in 2010.

