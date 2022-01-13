Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grange Hill return: Dundee actress on Trisha Yates, Tucker Jenkins and time on beloved TV show

She was the Grange Hill bad girl whose love-hate relationship with class enemy Tucker Jenkins was must-see TV.
By Graeme Strachan
January 13 2022, 11.45am Updated: January 13 2022, 11.54am
Photo of Graeme Strachan

Michelle Anderson, nee Herbert, played Trisha Yates in Grange Hill and spent four years playing the classroom rebel after joining the cast in 1978.

She left professional acting behind aged 16 after making her final appearance in 1982 where Trisha managed to humiliate three teachers in the school revue.

Michelle worked for a major sweet manufacturer but made a brief return as Trisha in 1985 for the final episode of spin-off series Tucker’s Luck.

Trisha was working for the DHSS when Tucker bumped into her.

Trisha accepted a date with the teenager, who was played by Todd Carty, although art was certainly not a mirror reflecting reality during their time in Grange Hill.

There was no chance of off-screen romance after she knocked back Todd when he invited her to go and see Saturday Night Fever at the cinema with him.

They were again reunited in 2018 for a special sketch to celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary, although it’s unlikely she will return for the movie revival in 2023, which is being brought back by the show’s original creator, Sir Phil Redmond.

Nowadays, Michelle helps run her husband Darren’s business, All Glass And Glazing, in Dundee where she has lived for more than 25 years.

Forgotten interview

Michelle almost missed out on the role in Grange Hill when the owner of the drama club she attended failed to enter her for the auditions.

However, the director decided he didn’t want the children put forward, and chose a group of pupils who had not been selected, including Michelle, who at the age of 11 ended up being the youngest member of the original cast.

Michelle, right, starring in Grange Hill in an episode from 1980. Photo: Charles Knight/Shutterstock.
The series, which began on February 8 1978, centres on the lives of pupils in a fictional comprehensive school and has featured some tough storylines.

Trisha was a bit of a rebel who got into trouble for flouting school dress regulations but Michelle was very different from her on-screen persona.

In a 2011 interview found in the DC Thomson vaults Michelle said she did not like watching herself on screen in Grange Hill.

“The first time I watched the show it was a screening of the pilot and I thought, ‘I’m never going to watch this again’, ” she said.

"They were probably all trying to meet Todd but they ended up turning over tables and rocking the bus we were on."

Michelle Anderson

“I never smiled in the programme so I look utterly miserable.

“Even to this day I can’t stand watching it because I have such a sour face, which isn’t like me at all.”

She said the actors had a great time filming over the years but were well behaved, unlike the characters they played.

“People are always looking for a kiss-and-tell story but there aren’t any,” she said.

“I certainly wasn’t going behind the bike shed to kiss Tucker.

“We couldn’t get up to mischief because we were always chaperoned.”

Todd Carty in 1985 during the final series of Tucker's Luck. Photo: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock.
It’s probably just as well the BBC kept a close eye on the young actors, as their fame meant children across the country were desperate to meet them.

“One day Todd Carty, who played Tucker, and I were the last to leave the set,” said Michelle.

“A group of kids from a local school found out we were filming and rushed down to the set.

“They were probably all trying to meet Todd but they ended up turning over tables and rocking the bus we were on.

“It was mad.”

Michelle as Tricia Yates.
Michelle was offered other acting roles when she left Grange Hill after series five in 1982 but decided to leave professional acting for good.

“I used to meet people who would have a hard time accepting I wasn’t actually Trisha,” she said.

“Some people got really upset about it and that was one of the reasons I decided to leave.

“I still wanted to be involved with drama and continued as an amateur actress for a while but I didn’t want to do anything like Grange Hill again.

“I wouldn’t change my life for anything because I love my family but part of me does wish I had kept on acting because it was fun.”

Todd Carty and Caroline Paterson during Todd's time in EastEnders as Mark Fowler. Photo: Shutterstock.
After Tucker’s Luck, Todd went on to enjoy 13 years as EastEnders’ Mark Fowler, before becoming everyone’s favourite evil cop Gabriel Kent in The Bill.

He returned to Grange Hill to play Tucker in 2003, before his last scene – riding off on his motorbike in the final episode – in 2008.

Michelle returned to the limelight in 2015 to raise public awareness of the lesser-known symptoms of breast cancer and urged women to check for dimples.

That was the year that she discovered she had breast cancer while drying her hair on holiday in Rome and had to undergo a mastectomy.

She said: “All the breast cancer campaigns focus on looking for lumps but I didn’t have any.

“All I had was dimpling of the skin — it’s not something you’d notice on a daily basis.

“Even my doctor wasn’t sure there was something wrong just by looking at me.

“I had a mammogram, an ultrasound and a biopsy, and they detected a medium-growth tumour, which was 6mm in size.

“I was shocked, but I had an inkling it was cancer because of my family’s history.”

Michelle and daughter Chloe looking back through old magazines back in 2011. Photo: DCT Media.
Michelle’s daughter Chloe and friend Rachel Drummond decided to raise money for Breast Cancer Care, which included a 10k run and a skydive over Errol.

Grange Hill fans helped the family smash their fundraising target following a rallying call from a website dedicated to the much-loved BBC TV series.

