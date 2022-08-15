Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee’s dramatic win over Rangers – and that fedora These forgotten images from DC Thomson’s archives document Dundee’s famous victory over Rangers 30 years ago. By Graeme Strachan August 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 15 2022, 9.14am 0 comments What followed was a thrilling display of all-out attacking football from the Dark Blues from beginning to end. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Dundee FC Football Past Times sport Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times By the seaside… these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some fond memories August 15 20220 Past Times Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre at 100 – from silent movies to Snow Patrol August 12 20220 Past Times How schoolboy’s injury set Pat Liney on path to becoming Dundee’s league-winning goalkeeper August 12 20220 More from The Courier Scott Allan opens up on ‘asterisk’ fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends message to clubs Jacqui on cloud nine after dropping nearly 6 stones for skydive in aid of Bravehound canine charity Roads flooded and trains disrupted as storms batter Tayside and Fife Premium Content Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee ‘sickener’ but Lichties ace looks to positives School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross – updated weekly St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow ex-Dundee hero Glen Kamara’s lead in Scottish football
Conversation