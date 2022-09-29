The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood

An icon from Dundee's golden age of cinema reached its final reel in September 1972 when the Hilltown Plaza closed.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 29 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".

An icon from Dundee’s golden age of cinema reached its final reel in September 1972 when the Hilltown Plaza closed.

The Plaza showed movies, vaudeville acts and plays in a time when the word multiplex was still a twinkle in a marketing man’s eye.

The sunshine and glamour, lavish locations and gorgeous gowns from Hollywood seemed light years away from the drab grey tenements of the Hilltown.

The brief boom was brought to a shuddering halt by the rise of television and the silver screens suffered widespread closures in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Plaza became a bingo hall after becoming a victim of falling attendances.

The building was reduced to rubble in 1996 following a serious fire, with a £900,000 affordable housing development built on the derelict site.

Had it survived, the Plaza might by now have been declared a listed building.

Life and times

So let’s go back to the start of the 20th Century.

Here, we find Dundonians caught up in a love affair with the movies.

The Plaza Cinema opened on May 28 1928 with the first feature being Sybil Thorndike in Dawn, which was one of the most controversial films of the 1920s.

The two-storey building at 107 Hilltown with 1,620 seats was built for and operated by Scottish Cinema and Variety Theatres Ltd.

The Courier gave its take and said the Plaza would “undoubtedly be an acquisition to the city” and described it as “the last word in completeness and in spaciousness”.

How The Courier reported the opening of the Plaza Hilltown cinema in 1928. Picture: DCT Media.
Read all about it: How The Courier reported the opening of the Plaza Hilltown cinema in 1928. Picture: DCT Media.

“No effort has been spared and no device unused to obtain the highest degree of excellence in safety, comfort, acoustics and staging.

“Situated in one of the city’s most populous districts, within easy distance of bus and tram, the site has been advantageously used to allow for a building whose exterior will please the eye and whose interior will, by its comfort and utility, please all who are accommodated in it.

“Approaching it from the Hilltown, one is struck with the appearance of the façade, which, although not ornate, is attractive.

“The edifice can be roughly divided into four sections – the façade, a heightened area for the balcony and operating box, the auditorium, and the stage.

“The height of the roof is 65 feet and that of the grid 50 feet, and full provision has been made for the handling of all types of scenery.

“At the back of the stage seven handsomely appointed and comfortable dressing-rooms are situated, each fitted with radiators, full length mirrors, and hot and cold water.

“Chorus and orchestra rooms are also provided, and at each side of the stage the limelight apparatus is fitted, and ‘turn-number’ spaces face the audience.

“The organ, a handsome three console pipe instrument containing 864 actual working pipes, is placed on an elevated platform to the right side of the stage pillars.”

An advert for a company that worked on the Plaza Hilltown cinema. Picture: DCT Media.

The general colour scheme was blue, white, and gold with pinewood panelling, which it said blended “in perfect harmony” with “the dull brown of the seats”.

The seating was provided in stalls and circle levels.

There were also four boxes at the stage ends of the side galleries.

The Courier said the “pleasantly subdued light” from the façade stained glass window made it a “very pretty ascent” to the gallery up the highest flights of the staircase.

The marble painted pillars, the gilt-edged mirrors and the shaded lights on the gallery landing were said to “increase the beauty of the surroundings”.

The gallery colour scheme was blue with 440 seats in the middle set 14 inches above the other and eight in each side balcony, which were all set on an angle.

The Hilltown Plaza became part of the ABC group in 1929 and it set up the first major Saturday cinema club for children.

The ABC Minors club was born!

Children would take their place in the long queue – usually after a visit to Mina Ferguson’s sweet shop, which would keep them gnawing away for hours!

The heaving, noisy throng of children would be kept under control by the doorman before the large glass doors opened and they rushed up the marble stairs.

The children were given a special badge and would start by singing the ABC Minors Club song before watching a cartoon, an episode of a serial and a main picture.

The national anthem was played at the end, for which everyone stood.

The Plaza Cinema was taken over by J.B. Milne Theatres chain in March 1958.

Working-class hero Albert Finney made his name on screen in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, which was shown at the Plaza in October 1960.

This street view also shows the exterior of the Plaza Cinema and the Windmill Bar in 1960.
This street view also shows the exterior of the Plaza Cinema and the Windmill Bar in 1960. Picture: DCT Media.

Among those watching was a 14-year-old from Lochee by the name of Brian Cox who would eventually go on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars!

Cox, now known to millions as Logan Roy, the media tycoon from HBO’s hit series Succession, said Finney’s performance “radically changed me”.

He said: “How does a wee kid from Dundee get to be in films?

“But then one afternoon I went to the Plaza Cinema in Hilltown to see Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and it changed me.

“And I mean really, radically changed me at a cellular level.

“Because I looked at Albert Finney, who was working-class English, in a film that wasn’t all about the lives of posh folk in drawing rooms, or struggling nobly in far-off places, or having faintly amusing high-jinks on hospital wards; it was all about working-class people – people like us.

“This was a transformative moment.

“I thought, my God, that could be me. If that guy up there can do it, I can do it too.”

The Hilltown Plaza can be seen in this aerial image taken from the Dallfield multis in 1967. Picture: DCT Media.

The cinema shut in September 1972 when it became a bingo club, which was still going in the late-1980s before closing in the 1990s after the last call was shouted.

The building was damaged in a serious fire and was eventually bulldozed in 1996 to make way for a housing development which started taking shape in 1997.

Much of the lower end of the Hilltown has since been rebuilt and landscaped in the name of progress.

But memories remain of the plush grandeur of the nine-penny seats which transported Dundee cinema-goers to the colourful world of Hollywood.

More like this: 

There’s been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Lochee's Highgate Centre checked out for the final time in 2012
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late…
Moving the RRS Discovery from Victoria Dock to Discovery Quay under the Tay Road Bridge.
Pictures show historic moment RRS Discovery made her final journey across Dundee 30 years…
From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
'Witch trial victims should never be forgotten', says Pitlochry theatre Maggie Wall actress Blythe…
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies
The former Rialto Cinema in Lochee
The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building

Most Read

1
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
Car stolen from Methil Street
Search launched for car stolen from Methil street
Brian Cox says a trip to the Plaza "radically changed me".
'A dying breed': Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park

Editor's Picks