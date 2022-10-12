When the Unicorn was saved from a lifetime at the bottom of the River Tay Did you know the Unicorn, the oldest ship of the Royal Navy still afloat, was almost broken up and sunk in the River Tay? By Graeme Strachan October 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 12 2022, 3.04pm 1 comments The Unicorn successfully moves from one berth to another during the journey which saved her from scrap. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags HMS Unicorn Unicorn Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Final curtain call: When Dundee's famous Palace Theatre burned to the ground Did you attend the Battle of Camperdown bicentenary parade in Dundee in 1997? Dundee hero Ian Ure recalls 'trembling' with European Cup excitement in San Siro toilet How Peter Tobin's murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007 Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in… Most Read 1 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 3 2 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k 3 3 Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park 4 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 5 Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money 6 Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business 7 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 8 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January 9 St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan 10 Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott… More from The Courier Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland' Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare… Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show Editor's Picks Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks inspires Perthshire fashion launch STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham’s speech Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott World Cup
Conversation