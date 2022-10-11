Did you attend the Battle of Camperdown bicentenary parade in Dundee in 1997?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Did you attend the Battle of Camperdown bicentenary parade in Dundee in 1997?

By Kate Brown
October 11 2022, 6.00am
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..

Today marks the 225th anniversary of Admiral Duncan’s famous victory at the Battle of Camperdown in 1797.

The city centre will be slightly quieter today than it was 25 years ago when crowds lined the streets to celebrate one of its most famous sons and the bicentenary of his naval victory over the Dutch with over 1,000 people taking part in the special parade.

The focal point of the day’s celebrations was the unveiling of a statue of Admiral Duncan, in nautical pose, by the Earl of Dundee, outside St Paul’s Cathedral.

Duncan’s actions at the Battle of Camperdown had made him a national hero and it was fitting that his birthplace afforded him a statue 200 years later.

We have opened our archives to take a look back at that day 25 years ago.

Who was Admiral Duncan?

Adam Duncan was born in Dundee in 1731, and was the second son of the then Provost of Dundee, Alexander Duncan.

After his schooling in Dundee, Adam Duncan joined the Navy in 1746, aged 14.

A distinguished naval career saw him rise to the rank of Commander-in-Chief of the North Sea Fleet by the time he faced his most important battle in 1797.

Dundee celebrated one of its most famous sons at the bicentenary of his naval victory
Dundee celebrated one of its most famous sons at the bicentenary of his naval victory. Image: DC Thomson.

In the 1790s, the French had one of the strongest armies in the world.

They had a series of victories behind them by the time they met Duncan at Camperdown, defeating their opposition all over Europe.

Britain was their next target, but Duncan was determined they would not take her despite their resources – the Redcoats and Royal Navy – being stretched far and wide.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Camperdown.
Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade before the statue was unveiled. Image: DC Thomson.

The French planned to land in Edinburgh with the help and support of the Dutch.

Together with their allies in Ireland, they planned to overthrow King George III.

The only thing standing in the way was the British Home Fleet, and Admiral Duncan.

Pipers on the day in Dundee 25 years ago.
These pipers called the tune on the big day in Dundee 25 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.

The Home Fleet itself was nothing to be proud of.

Its resources were running thin, and the handful of warships they did have were in worsening condition.

These fragile ships were crewed by a team of unhappy and near-mutinous sailors, who had only their good training to redeem themselves.

Hundreds took part in the parade to mark the victory at the Battle of Camperdown.
Hundreds took part in the parade to mark the victory at the Battle of Camperdown.

On October 11 1797, Dutch Admiral Jan Willem de Winter commanded his fleet to sail out off the coast of Holland, near Kamperduin.

Their orders were to remove the Royal Navy from the invasion path.

Admiral Duncan, at 6ft 6in, was a significant man who was scared of nothing.

It was this that ensured the fleets were evenly matched when they sailed out to fight the Dutch that day.

Retired sailors were in attendance to join the celebrations.
Retired sailors were in attendance to join the celebrations. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997.

The fighting at the Battle of Camperdown raged for two-and-a-half hours.

It was a constant barrage of attacks.

Camperdown was the Battle of Britain of its day and Duncan’s success prevented a disastrous invasion.

The aftermath of the Battle of Camperdown

Eleven out of 25 Dutch ships were captured, including their flagship, Vrijheid.

The failing British ships were too damaged to pursue the rest.

Two-hundred-and-twenty British sailors were killed, and 812 were wounded, while the Dutch casualties stood at 540 killed and 620 wounded.

The battle represented the largest naval engagement in the Revolutionary Wars.

Some of the marchers taking part in the parade
Some of the marchers at the celebrations. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997.

Famous paintings such as De Loutherbourg’s “The Battle of Camperdown” went on to depict the decisive moment when the British flagship Venerable fired its last broadside at the Dutch flagship Vryhied.

Although now eclipsed by other triumphs, such as Nelson’s win at Trafalgar in the following decade, Camperdown was widely celebrated by the British public at the time and was considered one of the nation’s most significant naval victories.

The battle prompted a significant boost to national morale, which was at an all-time low since the fleet had suffered several mutinies the year before.

The ceremony was led by Royal Navy chaplain Rev Scott Shackleton and Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe
The ceremony was led by Royal Navy chaplain Rev Scott Shackleton and Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997.

Duncan was made Viscount of Camperdown and awarded the largest pension ever offered by the British Government.

Britain exulted in news of his triumph.

Guns were fired and church bells rang.

A state thanksgiving service was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and when Duncan was invited to dine with the Lord Mayor his “chariot” was drawn by cheering crowds down Fleet Street and all the way to the Guildhall.

Dundonians remember the Admiral
Dundonians remember the Admiral. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997.

Admiral Duncan was afforded a statue in Dundee in 1997.

That’s when the huge parade followed.

Over 1,000 marchers led the charge towards the statue in the Seagate.

Hundreds of Dundonians turned up to watch the brass and pipe bands on their journey.

The marching band that played as part of the bicentenary celebrations
The marching band that played as part of the bicentenary celebrations. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997.

The memorial ceremony was led by Royal Navy chaplain Rev Scott Shackleton.

Shackleton was joined by representatives of the Royal Netherlands Navy, and Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe.

A Royal Ensign flag was then pulled back to reveal the monument, which was carved by Janet Wedderburn Scymgeour of Cupar.

Leading the charge. Image: DC Thomson. 11 October 1997

The city’s celebrations for Admiral Duncan didn’t end there.

The city council also commissioned a piece of music that was performed at the celebrations.

Internationally-renowned Dundee composer Gordon McPherson was chosen as the artist.

McPherson was also the composer-in-residence at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

The focal point of the day’s celebrations was the unveiling of the statue. Image: DC Thomson.

He wrote a short piece with a nautical theme that was performed in Dundee as part of the bicentenary festivities.

It was also heard again when it was played by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra as part of its 1997/98 season.

The parade was hailed a huge success.

The statue of Admiral Duncan still stands today.

It’s a fitting and lasting memorial to one of Dundee’s greatest sons.

Marchers parade past the statue on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Camperdown
The city of Dundee remains rightly proud of one of its most famous sons. Image: DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Final curtain call: When Dundee's famous Palace Theatre burned to the ground
Dundee hero Ian Ure recalls 'trembling' with European Cup excitement in San Siro toilet
How Peter Tobin's murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Giant Haystacks, Big Daddy and Mick McManus were the ring kings of Perth City…

Most Read

1
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundonians admiring the statue of Admiral Duncan which still stands in Dundee..
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks