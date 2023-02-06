Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf’s most iconic images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf’s most iconic images

The Swilcan Bridge and 18th hole at St Andrews is the most famous piece of golfing land in the world.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
February 6 2023, 5.00pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.

The Swilcan Bridge and 18th hole at St Andrews is the most famous piece of golfing land in the world.

The stone-built structure, also known as the Swilken Bridge, dates from Mediaeval times and was B-listed in 1971 owing to its cultural significance.

Originally constructed at least 700 years ago, it has been claimed that the structure which has become a flag-bearer for golf was originally a packhorse bridge.

Thousands and thousands of photos are taken each and every day at the bridge.

The bridge has also been the setting for marriage proposals and there are very few landmarks in the world of golf that are better known.

The easy-on-the-eye Roman arch looks a bit different now after new stonework was laid on both sides of the iconic golf landmark to tackle the problem of erosion.

Before the controversial work, it was a landmark for some of golf’s most iconic images…

Stephen Gallacher

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher celebrates winning the Dunhill Links in 2004. Image: Shutterstock.

Gallacher beat Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell on the first hole of a play-off at St Andrews to claim his first European Tour title in 2004.

The Dunhill Links Championship win lifted Gallacher from 177th in the world rankings to a career-high 68th, and to 12th on the Order of Merit.

Jack Nicklaus

USA’s Jack Nicklaus and his son Steve stand on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th fairway in 2005. Image: PA.

Jack did the now obligatory famous farewell in 2000, when he seemed to be of the mind that his last major would be his national championship, the US Open, or at his favourite tournament at the golfing Valhalla that is Augusta, the Masters.

However, Jack’s sense of history, and his own place in it, resulted in a more fitting farewell at the Old Course in 2005.

His final walk up the 18th was unforgettable.

Charlie Sifford

Charlie Sifford received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.

The man regarded as the father of African American golf was awarded an honorary degree by St Andrews University in 2006.

Charlie Sifford became the PGA’s first black member in 1960 and his career was recognised as beginning the break-down of racial barriers in golf.

Louis Oosthuizen

Open champion Louis Oosthuizen celebrating his victory in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

Oosthuizen was a 200/1 outsider at the start of the 2010 Open, but ended up leaving the world’s best golfers trailing in his wake with a stunning display.

The South African carded rounds of 65, 67, 69 and 71 for a 16-underpar total and stunning seven-shot winning margin over world No. 3 Lee Westwood, with Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson a shot further back.

Hollywood stars to the fore

Kyle MacLachlan with Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn and Hugh Grant at the 2010 Dunhill Cup. Image: DC Thomson.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship incorporates an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and a team championship in which the professionals are paired with the amateur golfers which creates a unique atmosphere.

Hollywood stars Jamie Dornan, Andy Garcia, Matthew Goode, Hugh Grant, Greg Kinnear and Kyle MacLachlan are among the amateurs that have taken part.

Tom Watson

United States’ Tom Watson doffs his cap in July 2015. Image: Shutterstock.

The greatest Open player of modern times was forced to say goodbye with the lights shining on the R&A clubhouse because of an earlier three-hour delay in play due to torrential rain.

But the winner of five Claret Jugs showed his class as he refused to bemoan his luck about not receiving the grandstand farewell his Open performances deserved.

Nick Faldo

England’s Sir Nick Faldo salutes the crowd during his final Open in 2015. Image: PA.

Sir Nick Faldo got a fitting Open Championship send-off in 2015.

There was a long birdie putt from off the green on the 17th for a round of 71, pictures on the Swilcan Bridge, and a walk up 18 with the sun shining and spectators on their feet to acclaim the three-time champion golfer.

He also got to pull on his favourite yellow jumper for the cameras!

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods waves from the Swilcan Bridge at the 18th hole in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Tiger Woods was visibly moved by his reception as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course in 2022.

He and the thousands of fans who lined both sides of the fairway already knew he would miss the cut, lying nine over par.

He said: “It’s very emotional for me. I’ve been coming here since 1995 and I don’t know when the next one comes around if I will be physically able to play by then.”

Champions galore

Team Watson: Paul Lawrie, Tom Watson, Stewart Cink and Kipp Popert in 2022. Image: PA.

Tom Watson teed off on the 18th hole at the Old Course in 2022 during the Celebration of Champions event which was held to mark the 150th Open.

Once again, St Andrews delivered images and memories that would last forever.

Jack Nicklaus returns

Jack Nicklaus poses for a photo on the Swilcan Bridge with members of his family in 2022.

Nicklaus is regarded as golf’s greatest champion with 18 majors under his belt.

He won 117 professional tournaments, including three Open Championships, two of which were on the Old Course at St Andrews in 1970 and 1978.

And he has never hidden his love for the Swilcan Bridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Past Times

Wilma Lambie (Coutts) got back together with the trophy after 60 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing'
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ted Blackbrow/Daily Mail/Shutterstock (1088920a) Liz Mccolgan - Athlete - 1996 Athlete Liz Mccolgan In Action During London Marathon.... Picture Desk ** Pkt4625-343266 Liz Mccolgan - Athlete - 1996 Athlete Liz Mccolgan In Action During London Marathon.... Picture Desk ** Pkt4625-343266
Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory?
Men working on the Perth Motorail, Jun 1974
When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way'
A young Prince William
Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during 'happy' St…
2
Layla taught Lewis Capaldi the Happy Birthday song in sign language.
How Lewis Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018 Dundee debut
Alastair Thompson after being ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Alastair Thompson: Law murderer got taste for killing by slaughtering family pets before stabbing…
The 1909 Rolls Royce in front of Palace House, Beaulieu. Image: National Motor Museum/Shutterstock
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Bert started in the Police just before war broke out with Germany. Image: DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders

Most Read

1
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented