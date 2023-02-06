Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf’s most iconic images

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Swilcan Bridge and 18th hole at St Andrews is the most famous piece of golfing land in the world.

The stone-built structure, also known as the Swilken Bridge, dates from Mediaeval times and was B-listed in 1971 owing to its cultural significance.

Originally constructed at least 700 years ago, it has been claimed that the structure which has become a flag-bearer for golf was originally a packhorse bridge.

Thousands and thousands of photos are taken each and every day at the bridge.

The bridge has also been the setting for marriage proposals and there are very few landmarks in the world of golf that are better known.

The easy-on-the-eye Roman arch looks a bit different now after new stonework was laid on both sides of the iconic golf landmark to tackle the problem of erosion.

Before the controversial work, it was a landmark for some of golf’s most iconic images…

Stephen Gallacher

Gallacher beat Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell on the first hole of a play-off at St Andrews to claim his first European Tour title in 2004.

The Dunhill Links Championship win lifted Gallacher from 177th in the world rankings to a career-high 68th, and to 12th on the Order of Merit.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack did the now obligatory famous farewell in 2000, when he seemed to be of the mind that his last major would be his national championship, the US Open, or at his favourite tournament at the golfing Valhalla that is Augusta, the Masters.

However, Jack’s sense of history, and his own place in it, resulted in a more fitting farewell at the Old Course in 2005.

His final walk up the 18th was unforgettable.

Charlie Sifford

The man regarded as the father of African American golf was awarded an honorary degree by St Andrews University in 2006.

Charlie Sifford became the PGA’s first black member in 1960 and his career was recognised as beginning the break-down of racial barriers in golf.

Louis Oosthuizen

Oosthuizen was a 200/1 outsider at the start of the 2010 Open, but ended up leaving the world’s best golfers trailing in his wake with a stunning display.

The South African carded rounds of 65, 67, 69 and 71 for a 16-underpar total and stunning seven-shot winning margin over world No. 3 Lee Westwood, with Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson a shot further back.

Hollywood stars to the fore

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship incorporates an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and a team championship in which the professionals are paired with the amateur golfers which creates a unique atmosphere.

Hollywood stars Jamie Dornan, Andy Garcia, Matthew Goode, Hugh Grant, Greg Kinnear and Kyle MacLachlan are among the amateurs that have taken part.

Tom Watson

The greatest Open player of modern times was forced to say goodbye with the lights shining on the R&A clubhouse because of an earlier three-hour delay in play due to torrential rain.

But the winner of five Claret Jugs showed his class as he refused to bemoan his luck about not receiving the grandstand farewell his Open performances deserved.

Nick Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo got a fitting Open Championship send-off in 2015.

There was a long birdie putt from off the green on the 17th for a round of 71, pictures on the Swilcan Bridge, and a walk up 18 with the sun shining and spectators on their feet to acclaim the three-time champion golfer.

He also got to pull on his favourite yellow jumper for the cameras!

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was visibly moved by his reception as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course in 2022.

He and the thousands of fans who lined both sides of the fairway already knew he would miss the cut, lying nine over par.

He said: “It’s very emotional for me. I’ve been coming here since 1995 and I don’t know when the next one comes around if I will be physically able to play by then.”

Champions galore

Tom Watson teed off on the 18th hole at the Old Course in 2022 during the Celebration of Champions event which was held to mark the 150th Open.

Once again, St Andrews delivered images and memories that would last forever.

Jack Nicklaus returns

Nicklaus is regarded as golf’s greatest champion with 18 majors under his belt.

He won 117 professional tournaments, including three Open Championships, two of which were on the Old Course at St Andrews in 1970 and 1978.

And he has never hidden his love for the Swilcan Bridge.