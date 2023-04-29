Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?

Remarkable and tragic story of Bob Stewart, who helped build RRS Discovery, will be told at Dundee talk

By Graham Ogilvy and Michael Alexander
Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin

Bob Stewart was one of the great heroes of Dundee’s labour movement in the 20th century.

But for 50 years he kept a dark secret.

He was a Soviet agent and spied for Stalin – the dictator who would execute Stewart’s own son-in-law.

Becoming a socialist

Born in Eassie, Angus, in 1877 into a large left-wing family, he was brought up in poverty becoming a socialist — and a strict teetotaller after two of his brothers became alcoholics.

A ship’s carpenter by trade, he started work at the age of 12.

Bob Stewart helped to build RRS Discovery

He was employed in Gourlay’s shipyard in Dundee where he was badly disfigured in an industrial accident.

But he returned to work on the construction of the RRS Discovery.

Supporting workers’ rights

A brilliant organiser and great orator, his first full-time position was as an organiser for the Carters’ union, the Scottish Horse and Motormen’s Union before the First World War in Dundee.

The union had been established by Stewart’s brother and had paralysed the city in 1910 when 40,000 mill workers were laid off due to a carters strike and the army was brought in to Dundee to restore order.

He also became the full-time organiser for Edward Scrymgeour’s Scottish Prohibition Party which would go on to defeat Churchill in the 1922 election.

Mr and Mrs Edwin Scrymgeour being seen off to London after he had taken Winston Churchill’s parliamentary seat for Dundee in November 1922 (C)DCT

But by the First World War,  Stewart had become a Marxist and was convinced of the need for socialism.

Dundee had a flourishing Marxist scene following the arrival of the German revolutionary Peter Imandt in the city.

Imandt was known in Germany as the ‘Red Wolf’ and was a close friend of Karl Marx.

He arrived in the city in the 1850s and spent the next 40 years in the city – teaching German and revolution.

Opposition to First World War

The Marxists gained influence in the Dundee labour movement and it was in Dundee that James Connolly, the Irish rebel leader who was executed by the British in 1916 after the abortive Easter rising, joined the Socialist League in 1889.

Stewart’s early influences were the Liberal Peoples Journal which he sold in the streets as a boy and Chartist pamphlets which he read.

Bob Stewart (left) and his family in the 1920s. Image: Graham Ogilvy

He was also influenced by stories about the Dundee minister Thomas Fyshe Palmer and the Dundee weaver George Mealmaker who were transported to Australia for advocating democratic rights.

He opposed the First World War and joined the anti-conscription fellowship- as did Scrymgeour.

But for Stewart the latter was insufficiently left-wing and too religious.

So Stewart set up his own Scottish Prohibition and Reform Party and was elected along with a colleague onto Dundee City Council.

Bob Stewart election paraphernalia

In 1916 Stewart became one of 104 Dundee men who refused to fight because of religious or political convictions.

He was imprisoned in Dundee, Edinburgh and Wormwood Scrubs being court martialled four times.

He subsequently published a book of poetry Prison Rhymes which became a best seller in Dundee.

Hardened revolutionary

By now a hardened revolutionary, Stewart was thrilled by the Russian revolution and saw it as the hope of mankind.

Stewart, along with his wife Margaret and son Bill, was one of the founders of the Communist Party of Great Britain.

Stewart was sent to Moscow to represent the British communists on the Communist International (Comintern).

Stewart’s son Bill with young Russian Communists in the 1920s. Bill is back row centre with Budyonny cap. Image: Graham Ogilvy

He also attended the Lenin school for international revolutionaries where he learned the tradecraft of underground revolutionaries.

Soon he was helping with the establishment of communist parties in Ireland and France.

In 1924, Stewart was in Moscow when Lenin died and took part in his funeral and escorted the dead ruler’s body back to Moscow.

Stewart had become a tried, trusted and passionate idealist.

But he was also a hard man steeled in revolutionary activities.

Thanked by China’s Chairman Mao

In the 1920s he was chosen for secret missions smuggling cash and documents to, among others,  Chinese communists – actions for which Chairman Mao personally thanked him when he met the Chinese leader in the 1950s.

In 1925, the entire leadership of the British Communist Party was jailed and Stewart stepped in as acting general secretary during the torrid days of the General Strike.

The Stewart family was held in such high regard by the Russians, that his son Bill became a chauffeur and minder for the Soviet ambassador.

His younger son Robert and daughter Nan, meanwhile, were employed by Arcos, the Soviet trade organisation.

Bob Stewart’s son Bill became a chauffeur and minder for the Soviet ambassador

Thanks to research by Allan Stewart, a great grandson of Bob’s, and Irish historian Maurice Casey, the identity is now known of the Russian economist whom Nan met and married through working at Arcos and of the tragedy that befell him and split the tight-knit Stewart family apart.

Plight of the unemployed

Throughout the 1920s and early 1930s, Stewart continued his agitation, campaigning for workers’ rights and to highlight the plight of the unemployed.

He stood for parliament in Dundee on three occasions.

On his final attempt, in 1931, he secured over 10,000 votes – despite being incarcerated in Perth Prison for sedition.

His memoirs ‘Breaking the Fetters‘ recall Dundee and its tempestuous politics in the 1920s and ‘hungry ‘30s’. But strangely, they stop in 1936.

Bob Stewart (centre) with wife Margaret at the grave of John Reed (10 days that shook the world) in Moscow in the 1920s. Image: Graham Ogilvy

The reason, it can now be revealed, is that Stewart went underground.

He continued to travel on Comintern business – even risking his life traveling to Nazi Germany.

As the Second World War loomed and as war raged in Spain with Stewart and his colleagues sending hundreds of Britons to fight in the international brigade, he was put in charge of the British Communist Party’s secret organisation and maintained a clandestine radio outside London to keep in touch with Moscow.

Spy ring and Stalin’s purge

Stewart saw himself as an international revolutionary and not as a Russian agent.

But when the link between the Cambridge spy ring of Philby, Burgess, Maclean, Blunt and Cairncross and Soviet intelligence was broken – Stewart stepped in and acted as spymaster  in the late 1930s.

However, as he did so, Stalin launched his ferocious purges in Russia eliminating hundreds of thousands of opponents, both real and imagined.

Foreigners and those who had contacts with them were targeted.

It was a worrying time for the Stewarts.

Bob’s daughter Annie, known as Nan, was living in Moscow with her Russian husband and their young son.

They had met in London when Nan was charmed by the handsome and brilliant young economist Anatole Kaminsky.

After six years together in London, the couple set up home in Moscow with their young son Greg.

Anatole Kaminsky. His son Greg, Bob’s grandson, died in 2019. Image: Graham Ogilvy

The boy was named after Anatole’s brother Grigory Kaminsky, the Soviet minister for health who set up the national health service in the Soviet Union.

In 1937 Grigory Kaminsky unwittingly signed his own death warrant and that of his four brothers by making a speech condemning the terror and secret police chief Lavrenti Beria.

He was arrested and shot.

In 1938 Anatole was arrested, Nan fled with her son back to Britain and would only learn much later that Anatole was shot in 1941, shortly after the Nazi invasion of the USSR.

Grigory Kaminsky. Nan Stewart’s brother-in-law Grigory – the Peoples Commissar for Health shot by Stalin’s henchmen. Image: Graham Ogilvy

When the truth of what happened to the Kaminskys emerged in 1956,  after Khrushchev denounced Stalin, Nan Stewart fell out with her father who remained silent and resigned from the Communist Party of Great Britain.

Grigory Kaminsky was posthumously rehabilitated.

Interviewed by MI5

When Anthony Blunt confessed in the 1960s to having been one of the Cambridge spies, Stewart was interviewed once again by MI5, whose volumes recording surveillance of Stewart for four decades are now public.

The head of the agency predicted: “you’ll get nothing out of him “.

Former intelligence officer and author of ‘Spycatcher’ Peter Wright reported that Stewart refused to talk observing that he was ‘a disciplined soldier’.

Stewart in Russia: Far right – The dark haired woman sitting next to Margaret Stewart is Rose Cohen – murdered by Stalin. The moustachioed figure at the back is the legendary Tom Mann

Stewart died in 1971 aged 94 in a retirement home in London paid for by the British Communist Party from funds received from the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Dundee journalist Graham Ogilvy, who is giving a talk about Stewart on May 6, said: “Stewart firmly believed he was on the side of history acting to build socialism and stop fascism.

“He was a complex man – despite aiding the Soviet Union he was critical of the Nazi-Soviet pact, the invasion of Czechoslovakia and other aspects of Soviet policy. His story is amazing, however, and tragic too.”

Event and ticket information

The Dundee Burns Club/Dundee Trades Union Council event on May 6 also features a talk by Councillor Siobhan Tolland on the life of the Dundee poet and working class activist Mary Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, Mike Arnott, secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council and Scottish secretary of the International Brigade Memorial Trust, will give an illustrated talk about the Dundonian volunteers who fought fascism during the Spanish Civil War, as featured in The Courier.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dundee-rebel-city-dundee-in-the-hungry-thirties-tickets-608545936277

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Past Times

St Andrews Camelot of Golf: New book explores distinctive 'spirit' of the town
The history of Tayside Aviation - from soaring success to crash landing
Who is James McIntosh Patrick? Long-lost sketch by renowned Dundee artist discovered ahead of…
Dunfermline Athletic won the 1968 Scottish Cup - but were banned from lap of…
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
How Mary's Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson - eventually
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
The road and the miles that led to the return of Dundee cycling club's…

Most Read

1
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath's new £13m…
Q&A: Getting to know Dundead festival film director Dalila Droege
How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the…
Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee's Perth Road has been beautifully renovated
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
Coronation fever in Perth as 17th-century King Charles II mirror sells for record £65k
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]