Pictures of old technology capture dawn of Dundee’s video games dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Pictures of old technology capture dawn of Dundee’s video games dominance

Technology snaps from the past including computer equipment and video games is the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
NCR in Dundee has been at the heart of new technology for generations. Image: DC Thomson.
NCR in Dundee has been at the heart of new technology for generations. Image: DC Thomson.

Technology snaps from the past is the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs from a time when computer equipment was becoming more common in workplaces and the video games scene was starting to emerge in the City of Discovery.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Maybe you will spot a familiar face.

1964

Ian Smith operating a machine at the NCR Computer Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Ian Smith operating a machine at the NCR Computer Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

NCR transformed how factories were operated when it came to the city in 1946.

A pioneering electro-mechanical accounting system, the Computronic, was designed in Dundee.

1968

Ann Kidd operates a photo chromic micro image reader at NCR in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Ann Kidd operates a photo chromic micro image reader at NCR in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Britain’s looming conversion to a decimal system in 1971 led to a surge in demand for new cash registers and accounting machines at the end of the decade.

The Dundee operation expanded rapidly and, at its peak in 1971, there were 6,000 NCR workers across seven factories.

1979

Elaine Rennie with the Commodore PET in February 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Elaine Rennie with the Commodore PET in February 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

The Commodore PET was the world’s first personal computer in 1977.

Elaine Rennie, a lecturer in accounting at Dundee College of Technology, was using the computer, which had 4K of memory and separate numeric pad.

1981

Janet Rae operating a computer at Gate Microsystems Ltd in December 1981. Image: DC Thomson.
Janet Rae operating a computer at Gate Microsystems Ltd in December 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Gate Microsystems Limited was formed in Dundee in 1979.

The company was based at Yeaman Shore in Nethergate and was being described in the 1980s as “Scotland’s leading supplier of word processing equipment”.

1981

Henry Cox is holding parts of the machine. Image: DC Thomson.
Henry Cox is holding parts of the machine. Image: DC Thomson.

Henry Cox was operating a sequence machine at NCR in 1981.

NCR has now spent some 77 years in the city and is still a major employer in Dundee, where it has its research and development centre of excellence.

1987

Fiona Greig pictured with the computer in March 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Fiona Greig pictured with the computer in March 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

For a greater range of skills – tap into TAP.

Fiona Greig is pictured with the TAP computer, which stood for “training access points” and gave people “detailed local and national information on training courses”.

1987

Norma Paterson at a keyboard in the Dundee office. Image: DC Thomson.
Norma Paterson at a keyboard in the Dundee office. Image: DC Thomson.

Microscot Computer Consultants were set up in 1985 at the invitation of NCR to complement and market their new new family of personal computers.

The Courier said Microscot and their associates aimed to offer customers “the widest range of computer goods and services consistent with quality and reliability”.

1988

Computer whizz kid David Jones never looked back after Menace. Image: DC Thomson.
Computer whizz kid David Jones never looked back after Menace. Image: DC Thomson.

David Jones was 22 when his career started with the indie game Menace, which he developed himself under the company name DMA Design and released in 1988.

The game sold 15,000 copies and earned him £20,000, which he used to buy a car

1993

Sega and Nintendo games pictured in December 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Sega and Nintendo games pictured in December 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Super Nintendo and the Sega Mega Drive?

The console wars of the 1990s were the subject for this DC Thomson photograph, which shows games including Mortal Kombat, Jurassic Park and Super Mario All-Stars.

1996

Crowds enjoying the Bonar Hall computer fair. Image: DC Thomson.
Crowds enjoying the Bonar Hall computer fair. Image: DC Thomson.

The computer fair is now mostly a forgotten relic of history.

Back in the 1990s they would draw the crowds to the Bonar Hall where gaming retailers from across the area would gather behind a wooden table to sell their wares.

1998

The gloves are connected to a computer. Image: DC Thomson.

This looks like a deleted scene from a Hammer Horror movie!

Fourth year honours student Lee Hayward looks on as an administrator tries his ‘Cybergloves’, which he claimed would eventually make computer keyboards obsolete.

1998

A person is dressed up as the millennium bug. Image: DC Thomson.
A person is dressed up as the millennium bug. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the millennium bug?

Apparently every decade has its own Armageddon and Y2K was the glitch in computer systems that looked capable of destroying civilisation at the stroke of midnight in 2000.

The bug was about the limitations of the clocks inside computers.

Concern grew into panic towards the end of the decade, something that probably wasn’t helped by dressing someone up in a black bug suit and getting them to pose beside a computer.

More from The Courier

Suzanne Milne pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.
Alyth woman admits monkey taunts and murder threats in bitter dispute with neighbour
Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Silencers preview Picture shows; Silencers frontman Jimme O'Neill has been releasing music for 45 years.. na. Supplied by Thesupermat Date; Unknown
'I felt like Rod Stewart': Silencers' frontman Jimme O'Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead…
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS
Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure 'most important part of…
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. Edy the clown prepares to keep the crowd entertained in between acts at the show Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Clowning is a hard job': Edy the clown opens up on life in the…
Frank To
Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club
Courier News - Perth - Kim Cessford story; CR000**** traffic delays on the A90 Dundee to Perth route caused long tailbacks near Inchture. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the line of traffic that was delayed, A90, Inchture, 15th February 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has the chance to change manager Steven MacLean's mind in pre-season.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision
Chloe practises at home with iRacing online simulations between races, used religiously by F1 drivers like Max Verstappen. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth's F1 Academy driver Chloe Grant on fan mail, sexism and why she keeps…
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.
'Santa' paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting