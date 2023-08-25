70th anniversary of Mount Everest first ascent celebrated with Perth RSGS tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
70th anniversary of Mount Everest first ascent celebrated with Perth RSGS tours

Special tours and guest speakers are being offered at the Fair Maid’s House in Perth, inspired by the 70th anniversary of the 1953 first successful Everest expedition.

By Michael Alexander
Filmmaker Keith Partridge has climbed Everest
Filmmaker Keith Partridge has climbed Everest and will be one of the Perth speakers. Image: RSGS

The Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society is opening its archives to the public and hosting several expert speakers to mark the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest.

Special tours are being offered around the Fair Maid’s House in Perth, inspired by the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Everest expedition.

Visitors can expect to hear stories of adventure and be shown rarely seen pieces from RSGS archives related to some of the greats of Everest and Himalayan exploration.

‘Treasure trove’ of material to share

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson said it was a great follow-up to the last Discovery Day themed on Sir Ernest Shackleton held earlier this year.

Mr Robinson said: “We have such a rich and varied archive, a real treasure trove, and it’s a pleasure to be able to share it more widely with visitors.

Everest SW face
Everest SW face. Image: RSGS

“Alongside our own writer-in-residence and the lead of our map collections, I’m delighted to be joined by filmmaker Keith Partridge, who will share his first-hand experiences of summitting Everest and working with some of the leading mountaineers of the past decades.”

Who is giving the talks?

RSGS are hosting tours on Saturday September 2 at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, and in each session visitors will hear from four expert speakers.

From Himalayan Peaks to Perth: RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson tells a brief history of Himalayan mountaineering and RSGS’s connection to some of the region’s most famous expeditions.

Summitting the Giant: Adventure filmmaker and cinematographer Keith Partridge offers a personal insight into climbing Everest and how he took inspiration from some of the all-time greats of mountain exploration.

Discovery Day banners showing the Mount Everest anniversary event.
Discovery Day banners. Image: RSGS

Mapping Mount Everest: The RSGS collections team share the challenges of putting Everest on the map; with items from RSGS collections depicting how intrepid map makers undertook the incredible task of surveying the Himalayas.

A Prodigious White Fang: RSGS writer-in-residence Jo Woolf looks at stories shared by early climbers (and aviators!) who took on the epic challenge of Everest, with reference to original images and documents in RSGS collections.

This includes images from the first flight over Everest.

70th anniversary of historic ascent of Mount Everest

The 1953 British Mount Everest expedition was the ninth mountaineering expedition to attempt the first ascent of Mount Everest, and the first confirmed to have succeeded when Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary reached the summit on May 29, 1953.

Led by Colonel John Hunt, it was organised and financed by the Joint Himalayan Committee.

News of the expedition’s success reached London in time to be released on the morning of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2 that year.

How to get tickets

Tickets priced £20 per person are available to book at rsgs.org/events or through EventBrite.

There are a limited number of tickets for each tour.

The tours are taking place at The Fair Maid’s House Visitor Centre, 15-19 North Port, Perth, PH1 5LU.

*For more on the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s connection with the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Everest expedition, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of September 2.

