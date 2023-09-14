Do you remember Dundee’s Hilltown before the multis came down in 2011?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Do you remember Dundee’s Hilltown before the multis came down in 2011?

A year-long project named Changing Faces of Hilltown sought to create a visual and oral record of the Hilltown in 2011. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Do you remember how the Hilltown looked in 2011? Image: DC Thomson.
Do you remember how the Hilltown looked in 2011? Image: DC Thomson.

Things were changing in Dundee’s Hilltown 12 years ago.

Signalling the end of an era, four multi-storey blocks, built in 1968, which formed a familiar silhouette on the city’s skyline would come crashing down that summer.

Initially these high-rises were treated with wonder.

The four Alexander Street tower blocks were seen as a golden opportunity for people to escape the decaying tenements and enjoy space, light and comfort with great views.

Eventually, though, things changed for the worse.

The Hilltown multi-storey blocks at Alexander Street before demolition in 2011. Image: Front Lounge.
The Hilltown multi-storey blocks at Alexander Street before demolition in 2011. Image: Front Lounge.

The £3.7 million demolition was part of a regeneration project for the Hilltown area.

Down the towers would come.

Nothing would be the same again.

So, with huge change ahead, a year-long project named Changing Faces of Hilltown sought to create a visual and oral record of the Hilltown.

Hilltown scenes captured and recorded by young people

These atmospheric images were taken during that project and will bring back memories of how the Hilltown – and those tower blocks, lost to time – looked in 2011.

The photographs are being shown to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Hilltown-based charity Front Lounge, known as Pure Media UK back then.

It was formed in September 2001 with the aim of enabling people to unlock potential and realise the fullness of life through creativity and the arts.

Changing Faces of Hilltown aimed to build relationships with the various communities in and around Hilltown by getting to know their stories about working and living there.

It was a time of great change with many smaller shops closing "due to supermarket domination". Image: Front Lounge.
It was a time of great change with many smaller shops closing “due to supermarket domination”. Image: Front Lounge.

Captured and recorded by young people, many emerging artists and musicians, the project aimed to immerse itself in the community, not just scratch the surface, ensuring a creative dialogue between the generations, different ethnic communities and social groups.

The hope?

That, once the dust had (literally) settled, a shared vision of the future would be realised.

So how did it work in practice?

The shoe repair shop in the Hilltown in 2011. Image: Front Lounge.
The shoe repair shop in the Hilltown in 2011. Image: Front Lounge.

Chika Inatimi, project leader at Front Lounge, said: “Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Dundee Regeneration Fund, we formed a team of volunteers, hungry for stories and content, who set off on a mission.

“They left no stone unturned, working with schools, local partners and, crucially, the multi-cultural hub living and working on Hilltown, some spending their final days in the multis before their demolition.

“With both heart-warming and soul-destroying stories gathered from the Asian, Chinese, African, East European and indigenous communities, we celebrated the stories of the characters proud to share their experiences alongside the more reticent, quiet, yet equally important voices.”

There were tales of a close-knit community, where everyone knew everyone, memories of a once-vibrant hub with lots of great shops, and stories of the sad loss of the Hilltown shops and the grievance that was still keenly felt.

Two girls on a stage in a performance in the Hilltown to celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day. Image: Front Lounge.
A performance in the Hilltown to celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day. Image: Front Lounge.

Chika said: “Despite the rich cultural tapestry of Hilltown, we heard about the loss of community, the closure of shops, and the feeling of disconnection.

“But most of all?

“We documented hope for the future of Hilltown and the children growing up here.

“Needless to say, the content we captured had to be bottled – this was the lifeblood of Hilltown.”

The charity went on to share and showcase its findings through exhibitions, school holiday clubs, performances, the Festival of Light and, most notably, the book and accompanying film: Changing Faces of Hilltown: Scuse Me…When Were The Multis Knocked Down?

The appetite for the book was insatiable – they ran out in three days and still get inquiries today.

So, 12 years on, how has the Hilltown changed?

People gather to watch the tower blocks tumble in July 2011. Image: Front Lounge.
People gathered to watch the tower blocks tumble in July 2011. Image: Front Lounge.

Chika added: “For us, the answer to that is far from black and white.

“While the area’s socio-economic struggles remain, with ongoing, visible challenges around unemployment, crime and drug and alcohol abuse, we’d argue that Hilltown’s sense of community has strengthened.

“As we reflect on the changes within a city, we shouldn’t just reflect on the stats and the measurables.

“We need to shine a light on the real lives within that community, the individuals and families living through that change.

“We must listen to them, document what they say, and learn from them.

“Only then can we plan a brighter and more sustainable future.”

The Hilltown towers fell in July 2011

The 440-home Alexander Street multis were razed to the ground in July 2011 with some 135kg of explosives and 4,500 detonators used in the operation by Safedem.

Plumes of dust and dirt could be seen from miles around, later clearing to show empty spaces in the area thousands of people once called home.

The rumble as debris came crashing down could be heard as far afield as Monifieth.

The skyline changed forever when the blocks came down. Image: Front Lounge.
The skyline changed forever when the blocks came down. Image: Front Lounge.

Elaine Pratt, Dundee City Council communities officer, is well-placed to talk about the changes because her office stands on the site of the former multi-storey complex.

She said: “I remember Changing Faces of Hilltown project well, and its timing alongside the multis coming down.

“The multis were no longer desirable for people to live in so things had to change.

“People deserve good and safe housing, but there’s often resistance to that change and a lot of emotion around it.

A shop window display. Voices from those who lived in Hilltown were helping to document the past. Image: Front Lounge.
Voices from those who lived in Hilltown were helping to document the past. Image: Front Lounge.

“But that’s when people speak up and, in many ways, when the community comes together.

“The project illustrated how people felt and allowed them to creatively demonstrate what they’ve gone through and continue to go through.

“I think Hilltown is even more diverse now than it was then.

“We have so many different nationalities and cultures, and they’re living among each other, making friends and working together.

“Like so many other parts of the city, and other cities, there are huge challenges here but Hilltown is a strong and resilient community too.

“We run so many activities from our community centre.”

Layla Brown, a music graduate whose involvement with Front Lounge began as a young performer, was creative director 12 years ago, and said 2011 was the right time to explore the richness and diversity of the place and its people.

It seemed vital to Layla that the stories of what made it what it is, what people remembered from the past and what they wanted for the future, should not be lost.

The changing face of the Hilltown was turned into a dance routine by these youngsters. Image: Front Lounge.
The changing face of the Hilltown was turned into a dance routine by these youngsters. Image: Front Lounge.

She said: “It’s so important for cities, especially those underdoing massive regeneration, to chat with those who built the communities in the first place, the first-generation communities.

“Changing Faces of Hilltown achieved that brilliantly by using creative arts – in my view, the best way to encourage people to share and open up.

“It was important that we had all these outputs, like the exhibitions, book and film, as it allowed us to build relationships with the locals.

A street view with the River Tay in the background. The Hilltown of today is much-changed from how it looked back in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.
The Hilltown of today is much-changed from how it looked back in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

“Inviting such a diverse group of people of many nationalities and cultures and seeing what we’d produced with their words built a strong sense of pride.

“You can have all the reports in the world, but creative output like pictures, films and books are so accessible – creating a time capsule people can revisit again and again.

“Everyone can identify with them, enjoy them and be moved by the emotions within them.”

Like a time capsule, these photographs and videos being shown by the charity today will no doubt transport many more people back in time to the Hilltown of 2011.

More from Past Times

The Boy Meets Girl boutique in the Overgate in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you get your 1970s style from these shops when Dundee dressed in denim?
The Bankfoot Railway Station was finally bulldozed in the 1990s. Image: Stenlake Publishing Ltd.
Bankfoot Railway Station pictures offer glimpse of Perthshire's past and last days of steam
Keith Flint looked almost unrecognisable at the show at the Stack Leisure Park. Image: Linda Mills.
Keith Flint and The Prodigy played Dundee in 1993 on way to global superstardom
Sir Ernest Shackleton. Image: PA
Dundee, Ernest Shackleton and the South Georgia Heritage Trust
Polish Scouts walk the 'Sosabowski Way' in Fife to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh
Fife-founded Polish parachute brigade's heroic Arnhem role commemorated
Staff members loading materials into the back of the van at Tayside Plumbing Supplies in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Factories and faces - pictures of Dundee industry from days gone by
A packed Kingsway pay tribute to the Queen's historic reign. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson.
The Queen's death saw huge crowds and poignant tributes as funeral cortege moved through…
Jack McLean, Harry McLean and Matthew Leitch enjoying the Diamond Jubilee Airshow in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Leuchars Airshow saw thousands flock to Fife as jets filled skies on days of…
Alan Cumming's character is interviewed by Mark McManus's Taggart in Death Call. Image: Supplied.
Taggart at 40: Criminally good show gave big breaks to Dougray Scott and Alan…
Martin Kemp wowed the crowd at Rewind in Perth and now he's coming to Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp on bringing DJ set to Dundee and his showbiz…