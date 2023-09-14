Fairytale wedding for Fife bride and groom hit by hotel cancellation bombshell

A Fife bride and groom enjoyed a fairytale wedding months after a hotel cancelled their accommodation booking to make room for Ukrainian refugees.

Kimberly Adams married sweetheart Iain Gordon in a ceremony at Forrester Park Resort in Cairneyhill on Saturday.

And the Crossgates couple declared it the best day ever as they celebrated with family and friends.

Devastated Kimberly, 40, scrapped the entire wedding at their original venue, Keavil House Hotel, in April when it cancelled 25 rooms they had booked for guests.

The four star hotel said it had signed a contract with the Scottish Government to provide shelter for a number of refugees.

That left the couple frantically searching for an alternative venue.

Yesterday, bride Kimberly described the cancellation as a blessing in disguise.

“Everything went smoothly and Forrester Park were amazing,” she said.

‘The day was just perfect’

“Every single member of staff couldn’t do enough for us and they made us feel special.

“A nicer group of people you couldn’t meet and on reflection, we are so glad we went through this bump in the road in changing our venue.

“It was a blessing in disguise.

“Our ceremony was outside as we had the most beautiful weather. The day was just perfect.”

When Keavil House cancelled in April, Kimberly said: “It’s not the fact it’s refugees. What they’re fleeing is horrific and we really feel for them.

“Our main upset is how the hotel has handled the situation.”

Kimberly and Iain’s heartbreak turned to joy just days later however, when they found Forrester Park two miles away,

Kimberly said: “We were overjoyed when they said they had the date free.”

Keavil House Hotel: Pleased to help Ukrainian families

Meanwhile, Keavil House Hotel said they were pleased to be helping Ukrainian families under the Ukraine Evacuation Scheme.

They added: “There is no impact on our ability to cater for weddings and large banqueting events in our separate Elgin Suite.

“Our private members’ Picture of Health leisure club is also unaffected and will operate normally, with access only for members of the club.”