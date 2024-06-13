Pictures of parades show the march of time in Dundee

The theme of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is festival parades and processions in Dundee.

The DC Thomson archives team has picked out a selection of photographs from events which have brought colour to the streets of the city in past times.

These include the Dundee Festival, which was first held in June 1978.

So grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages, courtesy of the Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian picture supplement.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

The festival began life in 1978

The first-ever Dundee Festival took place between July 15-23 in 1978.

The event got under way with the Lord Provost’s Parade involving 60 organisations, eight bands, 1,000 marchers and over 30 vehicles and floats.

Dundee twin cities were taking part

The provosts and dignitaries from all four twin cities — Zadar in Yugoslavia, Orleans in France, Alexandria in America and Wurzburg in West Germany — were present.

Two thousand balloons were released to mark the opening and simultaneously 100 balloons were released in each of the twin cities.

Dundee Festival returned in 1978

The Dundee Festival returned in 1979 and entertainment during the week included a Highland Games at Caird Park and multi-coloured swap shop.

The week ended on July 8 with a Perth to Dundee water-ski race.

Welcome to the 1980s

Plenty of happy faces in this image from June 1989.

Dundee Lord Provost Tom Mitchell, convener Ron Tosh and judges celebrate with the winning Arnotts float from the Dundee Festival parade.

Hundreds of events took place in 1989

The Dundee Festival in 1989 included hundreds of events.

These included a play based on the life of Bonnie Dundee, the Dundee Festival of Folk Music and the first Scottish Fashion Week.

Festival brought big crowds to the city

The event was described as “Britain’s foremost community festival” in 1989.

From concerts and shows throughout the summer it also reached into small specialist corners including an introduction to bird watching.

Hosting an 800th birthday party in 1991

The city kicked off the Dundee 800 celebrations to mark its 800th birthday in 1991.

A host of events and activities were held to mark the city being afforded burgh status way back in 1191.

Enjoying the passing show in 1992

It was umbrellas to the fore when the event brought rain in 1992.

Traffic was banished from Dundee city centre for Festival Day and the lively programme of music, street theatre and the grand parade.

Let there be music…

This was the fifth festival under the City of Discovery banner.

There was lots of music, drama, dance, visual arts, sport and literary events plus an imaginative series of child-orientated performances and activities.

Pedal power at Dundee Festival in 1993

A unicycle rider shows off his skills during the parade in June 1993.

A vibrant procession of 70 floats was led through the city centre by the combined bands of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

Stand back, Superman…

Who remembers Super Gran?

Betty Barron dressed up as the super-powered granny who fights crime during the parade, which took place in brilliant sunshine in 1993.

Showing off stripes at 1994 festival

Two children enjoy watching the parade from their parents shoulders in June 1994.

Do you recognise the tiger?

Chinese dragon was a welcome visitor

The fifth New Year carnival was being launched in December 1994.

A traditional Chinese dragon, accompanied by musicians on drums, led out the procession from City Chambers and thrilled the crowds.

Flying high at the festival in 1995

Surfing on a wave of nostalgia back in June 1995.

Dundee Summer Festival 95 brought under its umbrella such diverse events as the Vauxhall Ultra 30 Grand Prix, the Scottish Juggling Convention 1995, a Festival of Sport and a Hobbies and Recreation Exhibition.

An eclectic mix!

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.