Old pictures shine new light on Lochee in our gallery on Dundee days gone by

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery on Lochee life through a lens? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Watched by his chums, a young boy lines up a pool shot at at Lochee Leisure Centre.
Game on: A young boy lines up a pool shot at Lochee Leisure Centre.

The theme of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is Lochee.

There are photographs of a futuristic roundabout that looked like a flying saucer, a time tunnel underpass and everything else in between.

Lots of faces and plenty of places.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Dunholm Road sub station

A children's roundabout in front of the sub station.
A children’s roundabout in front of the sub station. Image: DC Thomson.

“Don’t play near electricity pylons and cables – it could cost you your life.”

Remember those famous public information films intended to keep children out of harm’s way which stopped a generation playing with kites?

We were made of tougher stuff in Lochee in 1980 where a Hydro Electric sub station was being built next to a playpark in Dunholm Road.

Lochee Police Station

Builders working on the roof of the nascent Lochee police station.
Builders working on the roof of the station. Image: DC Thomson.

A new Lochee Police Station was being built in Liff Road in December 1981.

Estimated cost of the new single-storey station on the site of Liff School was £92,615 and the building was completed by the summer of 1982.

The station is still there today.

A case for Mulder and Scully?

An aerial view of the Lochee circle taking shape.
The Lochee circle taking shape. Image: DC Thomson.

Was the truth out there in July 1984?

The Evening Telegraph described the roundabout taking shape in Lochee as having a futuristic look which resembled a flying saucer.

The attractive circle would join South Road and Coupar Angus Road.

Having fun in the snow at Lochee Park

Kids and adults on sledges for fun in the snow at Lochee Park.
Fun in the snow at Lochee Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of children and adults enjoy sledging in the snow.

January 1987 brought a freezing winter and heavy snowfall, although not everyone was being as sensible as the group pictured at Lochee Park.

Some children were being towed on sledges behind cars, youngsters were sledging on roads and there was the perennial problem of traffic being pelted with snowballs.

The Lynch Centre

Smiling youngsters at the Lynch Centre play scheme.
Lynch Centre play scheme. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces in July 1987 at the Lynch Centre.

The summer play scheme was taking place during the holidays with plenty of activities being organised across the week to keep the youngsters busy.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Lochee Park

Councillor McDonald on the horse and cart as the pupils look on
Councillor McDonald and pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Lochee West councillor Tom McDonald joins Gowriehill Primary pupils in June 1990 to celebrate the centenary of Lochee Park.

He arrived on a horse and cart and everyone was in period costume.

Mr McDonald said 1990 marked the centenary of the gifting of the park to the people of Lochee by the Cox family from Camperdown Works.

Lochee subway

Lochee Subway beside the bypass.
Lochee Subway beside the bypass. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Lochee subway in November 1992.

Ancrum Road Primary pupils were involved in brightening up the area around the subway in 1992, which included painting a handrail.

The planting of flowers was also undertaken by the children.

Ramsay World Travel

Ramsay staff behind their desks, ready to greet customers.
Ramsay staff ready to greet customers. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a holiday?

Ramsay World Travel staff are pictured in the High Street branch in January 1993.

Deals being offered included a family special to Florida for two adults and two children in a two-bedroom villa including car hire from £1,399.

Lochee High Street

Pedestrians and cars in a very busy Lochee High Street.
Dangerous roads in Lochee High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Road safety was in the spotlight in March 1993 at Lochee High Street.

The Courier highlighted the difficulties for pedestrians of crossing the road with a photograph of vehicles parked on either side.

Traffic calming measures were eventually introduced.

Lochee Library

Dignitaries at the reopening of Lochee Library after its refurbishment.
Lochee Library refurbishment. Image: DC Thomson.

Lochee Library reopened following a refurbishment in April 1993.

Lord Provost Tom McDonald was joined by cultural services deputy convener Helen Wright and regional council convener George Buckman.

The library remains at the heart of the community.

A new-look underpass

Ancrum Road Primary pupils cut the ribbon at the opening of the newly refurbished subway
Subway entrance in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

The Lochee subway became a time tunnel in February 1994.

Ancrum Road Primary pupils cut the ribbon at the opening of the newly refurbished subway from Peel Street to Lochee High Street.

The subway was refurbished with panels depicting important events in the city’s history going as far back as 1309.

Granada Café

The outside of the café in 1995.
The outside of the café in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Granada Café?

The Lochee High Street favourite was “ready and willing to serve tea, coffee, filled rolls and confectionery, plus an attractive fork and knife menu”.

The bacon rolls were to die for.

Lochee baths

Dave Morris and the fountain in Lochee baths
Dave Morris and the fountain. Image: DC Thomson.

Dave Morris is pictured at Lochee Swimming Baths in 1995.

The building was gifted to the area by the Cox family of jute merchants and a drinking fountain commemorating Thomas Hunter Cox was found in the boiler house.

The fountain was fully functional.

It was reinstalled to mark the pool’s centenary.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Lochee.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

