Home News Courts

Drunken criminology student attacked police after ‘seeking refuge’ in Arbroath college campus

By Jamie Buchan
Macallan Gordon.
Macallan Gordon admitted assaulting two police officers when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A criminology student attacked two police officers after taking refuge inside his Arbroath college campus.

Macallan Gordon managed to get into Arbroath’s Dundee and Angus College building after he was assaulted by a friend when a birthday party turned violent.

He was found by police officers investigating a suspicious noise on the second floor.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the 19-year-old lashed out at cops as they tried to cuff him.

Gordon, from Brechin, pled guilty to struggling with officers and two charges of police assault on September 29 last year.

Alarm went off

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said: “At about 7.50pm, police were on mobile patrol in Arbroath when they were flagged down by a member of the public.

“Officers were told about a male who had been seen banging on the door of the college, while the alarm was sounding.”

The prosecutor said police went to the campus and found the door unlocked.

“They went inside and heard a noise coming from the second floor.

“A call was made for additional units to attend.”

Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus.
Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

A search of the second floor was carried out.

“One officer tried to open a door and felt resistance,” said Mr Kermode.

“He looked behind the door and saw the accused.”

Gordon was removed from the room.

“He appeared to be under the influence,” said Mr Kermode.

“Police constables attempted to handcuff him from the rear but he tried to resist.

“The accused was then placed on the floor and cuffs were applied.

“During this, he kicked one officer to the leg and the other on the arm. Neither were injured.”

Gordon was placed in a waiting police van and taken to Dundee HQ.

‘Sought refuge’ inside campus

The court heard Gordon had been in Arbroath for a birthday celebration.

During the night, “he consumed a large volume of alcohol,” his solicitor said.

Things turned sour when a fight broke out and Gordon was attacked.

He was punched several times before getting away.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

The lawyer said: “He sought refuge at his college but he didn’t know how to get in.

“Once inside, he fell asleep or lost consciousness.

“He does not remember much about the evening but has a memory of struggling with police.”

Gordon works as a kitchen porter, but has a secured placement to study criminology at Aberdeen University from September.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson deferred sentence for one year.

“You are going to get the chance to demonstrate that this was a one-off incident,” he told Gordon.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

