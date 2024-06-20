Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as ‘joke’

A man who told paedophile hunters he sent indecent images of a sex toy to a decoy as a “joke” has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Sali Saliev was caught sending a string of lewd messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

However, he was actually talking to an adult female and admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Saliev used Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to contact the “child” from his home in Arbroath and elsewhere between August and October 2021.

The 38-year-old connected with the fake girl’s Facebook profile and initiated the communication.

He continued messaging despite being told she was 13.

“Throughout the conversation, the decoy makes it clear she is in school, doing homework and is 13.

He would ask her for pictures of herself,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The decoy sent ordinary images but the accused asked for a sexy picture.”

Sex toy picture

Saliev sent pictures of himself and attempted to video call the profile.

The conversation moved to WhatsApp and Saliev sent a message saying: “After a while I will make you take a bath if you want me to take nude photos of you.”

The creep added: “No-one will know, it will be our secret.”

Saliev sent a lewd pictures which included a sex toy.

Police were contacted and members of the Maximum Exposure Scotland vigilante group confronted the Bulgarian national at his home on Marketgate in Arbroath.

Ms Ritchie added: “Messages were read out and the accused was asked if he sent them.

“Although he initially denied sending messages, he eventually admitted that it was him.

“He stated that it was a joke. This was his position throughout.”

Photos found on phone

A memory stick handed to police detailed the indecent communications.

A phone seized after a raid on Saliev’s home uncovered the images, including one featuring a sex toy.

Saliev pled guilty to sending nude images and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image between August 25 and October 23 2021.

The case had been subject to numerous delays for various reasons, including the non-attendance of a Bulgarian interpreter.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Saliev, a seasonal worker, to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a two-year community payback order.

He was paid subject to a conduct requirement restricting his access to the internet. Saliev will be supervised for two years and the social work department will determine the length of his time on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.