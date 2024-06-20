Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as ‘joke’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as ‘joke’

Sali Saliev was caught sending a string of lewd messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

By Ciaran Shanks
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Sali Saliev.

A man who told paedophile hunters he sent indecent images of a sex toy to a decoy as a “joke” has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Sali Saliev was caught sending a string of lewd messages over a two-month period to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

However, he was actually talking to an adult female and admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Saliev used Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to contact the “child” from his home in Arbroath and elsewhere between August and October 2021.

The 38-year-old connected with the fake girl’s Facebook profile and initiated the communication.

He continued messaging despite being told she was 13.

“Throughout the conversation, the decoy makes it clear she is in school, doing homework and is 13.

He would ask her for pictures of herself,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The decoy sent ordinary images but the accused asked for a sexy picture.”

Sex toy picture

Saliev sent pictures of himself and attempted to video call the profile.

The conversation moved to WhatsApp and Saliev sent a message saying: “After a while I will make you take a bath if you want me to take nude photos of you.”

The creep added: “No-one will know, it will be our secret.”

Saliev sent a lewd pictures which included a sex toy.

Sali Saliev.
Sali Saliev.

Police were contacted and members of the Maximum Exposure Scotland vigilante group confronted the Bulgarian national at his home on Marketgate in Arbroath.

Ms Ritchie added: “Messages were read out and the accused was asked if he sent them.

“Although he initially denied sending messages, he eventually admitted that it was him.

“He stated that it was a joke. This was his position throughout.”

Photos found on phone

A memory stick handed to police detailed the indecent communications.

A phone seized after a raid on Saliev’s home uncovered the images, including one featuring a sex toy.

Saliev pled guilty to sending nude images and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image between August 25 and October 23 2021.

The case had been subject to numerous delays for various reasons, including the non-attendance of a Bulgarian interpreter.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Saliev, a seasonal worker, to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a two-year community payback order.

He was paid subject to a conduct requirement restricting his access to the internet. Saliev will be supervised for two years and the social work department will determine the length of his time on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Macallan Gordon.
Drunken criminology student attacked police after 'seeking refuge' in Arbroath college campus
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss given unpaid work after death of guest
Lady Dorrian has been Lord Justice Clerk since April 2016 (PA)
Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian to retire next year
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…
Alicia Harper Euromillions winner
Angus EuroMillions winner admits domestic assault
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bloodied