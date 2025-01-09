Take the road back to Dundee in 1965 with our nostalgic picture gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Take the road back to Dundee in 1965 with our nostalgic picture gallery

As a new year gets started, we go back in time and delve into our archive for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1965. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
People at the bus stop on Lochee Road, at the foot of Dudhope Terrace, in January 1965, with a high-rise block inn the distance and lorries on the road.
The bus stop on Lochee Road at the foot of Dudhope Terrace in January 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Dundee look in 1965?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs and they are sure to spark a memory or two.

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

In 1965 a pint of milk would have cost you 9p and a Ford Cortina £644.

Fancy a house?

The average house price was £3,344.

Dundee West Station was closed after the last train left for Glasgow.

The Rolling Stones performed at the Caird Hall.

That year also saw The Sound of Music, Doctor Zhivago and Thunderball being among the most popular films locally at places like the ABC and the Gaumont.

It’s now been 60 years since 1965, but for Dundonians of a certain vintage who were there and remember, it probably won’t feel like that long ago.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Angus Garage

people cross the road in front of the Angus Garage in Dundee in 1965.
Angus Garage in Dundee in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Angus Garage in North Tay Street on New Year’s Day in January 1965.

There was no shortage of garages and car showrooms in Dundee when vehicle ownership became widespread in the post-war years.

The showroom was selling vehicles from Hillman, Humber, Sunbeam and Commer.

Skyline Bowling Alley

Sandra Scott, Ann Nicoll and Mary McCormac in their uniform
Sandra Scott, Ann Nicoll and Mary McCormack. Image: DC Thomson.

The ten-pin bowling craze arrived in Dundee in the 1960s and eventually became a popular pastime for families and friends.

The Skyline bowling alley on Marketgait opened in 1965 with its futuristic “control girls” at the helm in costumes that were straight out of Star Trek.

There were two sets of lanes in the Skyline, which was a great place for a night out.

Jim Brady’s newsagent

Jim Brady's shop with several posters in the window.
Jim Brady’s shop with several posters in the window. Image: DC Thomson.

Jim Brady’s shop in Lochee Road in January 1965.

Brady was well-known in Dundee as a former boxer and he won the British Empire bantamweight title against Kid Tanner at Tannadice Park on New Year’s Day 1941.

Brady’s shop was a former tram waiting room.

Charleston Drive

People waiting in the new bus shelter
People waiting in the new bus shelter. Image: DC Thomson.

The new bus shelter on Charleston Drive in Menzieshill in January 1965.

There was no protection from the elements for passengers waiting for the bus.

Was this the finished article?

Hilltown

a Dundee street with the Bowbridge Bar and Rough and Fraser store.
Bowbridge Bar and Rough and Fraser store. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the top of the Hilltown in February 1965.

The Bowbridge Bar on Mains Road is still serving customers today.

A man is up a ladder above Rough and Fraser and the Bilsland’s Bread van is driving past the Hilltown Clock which has stood there since 1900.

Dundee City Square

cars in the parking area at City Square in 1965.
The parking area at City Square in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

It is strange to see cars in City Square in February 1965.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s it was normal to see dozens of cars parked around the edge of the square before becoming pedestrian-only from 1986.

Some of the stores in the background include Maypole, Timpson and H Samuel.

Jill Gascoine gets married

Jill Gascoine and Bill Keith raise a glass on their wedding day.
Jill Gascoine and Bill Keith on their wedding day. Image: DC Thomson.

Jill Gascoine started her acting career in the 1960s and had regular roles at Dundee Rep before working with Downfield Musical Society.

She married Dundee hotelier Bill Keith at St Andrew’s Parish Church in March 1965.

Jill helped to run the Greystane Hotel before finding fame starring in TV shows such as The Onedin Line, The Gentle Touch and C.A.T.S. Eyes

Lyon Street

A double-decker bus negotiates the junction.
A double-decker bus negotiates the junction. Image: DC Thomson.

A bus turning into Lyon Street in March 1965.

The Windsor Bar is still on the corner of Albert Street where a pint of lager 60 years ago would have cost you two shillings and four pence.

Does anyone remember the Broadway Café in Lyon Street?

Dundee West Station

people stand on the platforms and steam rises into the air as the last train leaves from Dundee West Station in 1965.
The last train leaving from Dundee West Station in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Opened in 1889, Dundee West Station was made from red sandstone with a broad, semi-circular booking office that offered access to four platforms.

British Rail reduced Dundee to one main station with passenger numbers dwindling.

The last train left on May 1 1965 – the 8pm to Glasgow – and more than 200 people gathered to wave it off before the station was demolished the following year.

Shore Terrace

a pile of rubble that was the former bus stance in Dundee, with the Caird Hall in the background
The former bus stance in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The Shore Terrace bus stance at the back of the Caird Hall in May 1965.

The photograph was taken from the new Tay Road Bridge approach road looking over Dock Street, which was like a construction site.

When planned, it was envisaged 10,000 cars would cross daily from 1966.

Auld Dundee Pie Shop

Wallace's Auld Pie Shop from an elevated viewpoint
Wallace’s Auld Pie Shop from an elevated viewpoint. Image: DC Thomson.

The Auld Dundee Pie Shop at Castle Street was a household name in the city from the turn of the 20th Century until it closed down in 1977.

The Scotch pie – or ‘peh’ in Dundonian – became a large part of the city’s culture.

During the Second World War the queues for pies used to stretch down to the bottom of the street, as they were a welcome supplement to wartime rations.

Jamieson Brothers

vans parked outside the new warehouse in May 1965.
The new warehouse in May 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

A row of delivery vehicles, including Kellogg’s and HP Sauce, waiting outside the Jamieson Bros cash-and-carry warehouse in Clepington Road in May 1965.

The new warehouse, a 21,000-square foot unit, was described as a “supermarket for shopkeepers, hoteliers and boarding house owners”.

Stock valued at over £70,000 was inside the building in 1965.

Rockwell Works

A worker is pictured with new “beaming” machinery at the Boase Spinning Company
New beaming Machinery at Rockwell Works in June 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

A worker is pictured with new “beaming” machinery at the Boase Spinning Company which was based at Rockwell Works.

The company was a flax spinner and manufacturer.

After the decline of the jute industry, the mill was used by Okhai for manufacturing crisp packets before the site was razed to the ground in 1988.

Rolling Stones

screaming Rolling Stones fans at the Caird Hall in Dundee in 1965.
Rolling Stones fans at the Caird Hall in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rolling Stones performed two shows at the Caird Hall in June 1965.

The Marryat Hall next door was turned into a casualty station after 40 “screaming and sobbing girls” were treated by ambulance crews after becoming hysterical.

Before the gig they were taken for a photo shoot for teen girl magazines Romeo and Jackie at the Taypark Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

Gelly Burn

Children sitting on a footbridge and watching the water at Gelly Burn.
Children watching the water at Gelly Burn. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Gelly Burn on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road in September 1965.

Children are sitting on the footbridge.

A prefab is in the background, which was among the 1,500 erected by Dundee Corporation to deal with the post-war housing shortage.

They started to disappear gradually, making way for newer dwellings in the 1960s.

It is the final image in our 1965 gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Perth darts players line up for a picture behind a table holding trophies
21 Perth darts scene photos show pub players plus arrows icons Eric Bristow and…
Skiing on the slopes of Keptie Pond in January 1993. Image: Supplied.
Photos show winter snow days in and around Arbroath through the decades
Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn visitor centre plans. Image: LDN Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s HMS Unicorn and the £30 million race against time to save Scotland’s…
11
Forbes Court at 85 Dundee Road was the official residence for the Bishop of Brechin. Image: Supplied.
Through the Keyhole: New book tells the forgotten tales of Broughty Ferry mansions
Simeon Stewart and customers toast the 80p quarter gill at the Dundee bar
Let's raise a glass to memories of Dundee's Hogmanay in 1994
A Lancaster bomber crew in 1944. Image: Shutterstock
Can you help find families of Broughty Ferry and Lochore RAF war heroes?
Ian Nimmo White at home with one of his favourite poetry books - Burns's Complete Works (Kilmarnock Edition) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ian Nimmo White: A life in poetry and legacy of Tay Bridge Disaster
Mount Blair Community Council chair Donald Cameron, Morag Houstoun and husband David Houstoun at the derelict Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.
Spittal of Glenshee: Why does historic hotel remain in ruins 10 years after fire?
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Why are young people driving Dundee's vinyl records revival?
4
The Tay Bridge from Magdalen Green after the disaster. Image: Supplied.
Pictures show Tay Bridge Disaster in colour for first time
2

Conversation