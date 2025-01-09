Fife boss of liquidated finance firm defends new payments venture Intellipay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife boss of liquidated finance firm defends new payments venture Intellipay

Louis King was forced to liquidate Simply Solutions in November 2024, before setting up his new company the same month.

By Paul Malik
Louis King outside the former Simply Solutions premises Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Fife business owner who set up a new finance company days after his old firm was liquidated has defended doing so, claiming the two are “completely different”.

Louis King’s Simply Solutions went bust in November, following an employment tribunal ruling the company unlawfully sacked and withheld pay from a former office manager.

The same month, Mr King incorporated a new payments company, Intellipay, launching officially in January. He is listed as the sole director on Companies House.

Intellipay claims to operate from “central Scotland” and is registered in Manchester.

They offer card payment terminals and merchant services aimed at small and medium sized businesses.

Simply Solutions boss defends new venture

Former office manager Alison Tait took Mr King and Simply Solutions to an employment tribunal over claims she had been dismissed in breach of contract.

Employment judge Amanda Jones ruled in favour of Ms Tait, after neither Mr King or Simply Solutions Group responded to the claim.

Judge Jones awarded Ms Tait £5,220 in damages and unpaid wages.

The Simply Solutions liquidation process is being conducted by Middlebrooks, who previously called for any creditors or former employees to get in touch with them.

Speaking to The Courier when asked about his new venture, Mr King said Intellipay and Simply Solutions were “completely different” businesses.

“Business owners need to be resilient. Curveballs do come our way and we need to ensure we do continue going,” he said.

“When a business goes into liquidation it’s not just the staff (who suffer) and of course it is not nice.

Louis King Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But we lose our livelihoods as well.

“I met up with another partner in the business. I am not the only director and I was not the only director of Simply Solutions, even though you guys made it clear that it was all about me in a previous article.

“There was another director who was a 40% shareholder.

“Intellipay, since it launched, has been relatively successful, it is a start up.

“(We are) starting again and building something from scratch.

“The liquidation process of Simply Solutions will continue. Businesses do fail and there are always a wide range of circumstances behind that.

“Simply Solutions and Intellipay are completely different businesses and have completely different structures behind them as well.”

Started during pandemic

Mr King had previously claimed his firm would “revolutionise” card payment processes for small businesses after launching from Kirkcaldy in 2020.

Simply Solutions was involved with businesses across retail, hospitality and health and beauty sectors.

Louis said “age is no barrier” when, at 23 he had founded and was director of a number of businesses in the Kingdom.

When the firm moved offices to Lochgelly in 2022, Mr King said he planned on employing 15 staff.

Most recent published accounts for the firm show the company employed three members of staff at the end of December 2023.

He claimed to have hit sales of more than £2 million that year.

