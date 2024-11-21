Fife card payment company goes bust after sacked office manager wins court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife card payment company goes bust after sacked office manager wins court case

The firm, set up by a 20-year-old entrepreneur, claimed to do £2m sales last year.

By Paul Malik
Louis King at Simply Solutions office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A Fife finance company set up by a 20-year-old entrepreneur has been liquidated after a former office manager successfully sued for unpaid wages.

Simply Solutions Group was founded during the pandemic by Louis King.

Former office manager Alison Tait took Mr King and Simply Solutions to an employment tribunal over claims she had been dismissed in breach of contract.

Ms Tait alleged she had not been paid her notice of one month’s salary, her holiday entitlement and other wages.

The full amount of unpaid monies totalled £5,220.

Employment judge Amanda Jones ruled in favour of Ms Tait, after neither Mr King or Simply Solutions Group responded to the claim.

Scott Bastick of Middlebrooks Business Recovery Advice was appointed as liquidator for the group in November.

A resolution for the winding up process is also under way.

Simply Solutions employment tribunal

In her written ruling, Judge Jones noted Mr King had not responded to the tribunal proceedings, which were initiated earlier this year.

She said: “The claimant was dismissed in breach of contract in respect of notice and the respondent is ordered to pay damages to the claimant in the gross sum of £2,083.33 (one month’s pay).

“The respondent has failed to pay the claimant in lieu of her holiday entitlement and
is ordered to pay the claimant the net sum of £532.80 (six days at £88.80 per day).

“The respondent has made an unauthorised deduction from the claimant’s wages
and is ordered to pay the claimant the gross sum of £2,604.08 in respect of wages
for the period ending May 8 2024.”

Company liquidated

Mr King had previously claimed his firm would “revolutionise” card payment processes for small businesses after launching from Kirkcaldy in 2020.

Simply Solutions was involved with businesses across retail, hospitality and health and beauty sectors, Mr King said.

He claimed to have hit sales of more than £2 million in 2023.

His own journey saw him leave school at 15 before studying at Fife College.

He then took jobs in retail, which saw him become “fascinated” by card payments, he told The Courier.

Louis said “age is no barrier” when, at 23 he had founded and was director of a number of businesses in the Kingdom.

When the firm moved offices to Lochgelly in 2022, Mr King said he planned on employing 15 staff.

Most recent published accounts for the firm show the company employed three members of staff at the end of December 2023.

Mr King and Simply Solutions Group did not respond to a request for comment when approached by The Courier.

