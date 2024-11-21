EXCLUSIVE: First look at Dundee and Angus College’s vision for inside new city centre campus

New pictures showcase how the site of the Wellgate Centre in Dundee could be transformed into a state-of-the-art college campus.

Dundee and Angus College’s multi-million pound plan to drive economic growth and regeneration in the city was revealed by The Courier on Thursday.

The institution’s ten-year vision is to develop a collaborative model bringing education, employability services and support together under one roof.

And the transformation project would see the current Kingsway campus close, with a new facility built at the Wellgate.

It comes three years after the centre was bought at auction for £1.4m by Belgate Estates.

The Glasgow-based company purchased the ailing centre from wealth management company St James’ Place, who acquired it ten years before for £31.2m.

However, the Belgate sale fell through after Dundee City Council refused to approve the deal.

Despite this, the owners of the centre have been working with the local authority to shape its future.

A Wellgate spokesperson said: “Together with Dundee City Council, we’ve been exploring sustainable repurposing options for the Wellgate Centre, beyond its current predominately retail use.

“The prospect of establishing a city centre college campus delivering learning, employment services and support is hugely exciting and we continue to work with the council and college to try to make this vision a reality.”

‘A massive investment in Dundee city centre’

The project has the backing of Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn, who says it could form part of the local authority’s regeneration plan.

Dundee 2050: Our Vision for the Future outlines how the council will tackle rapidly-declining footfall and the devastating impact of shop closures.

Councillor Flynn said: “It [the redevelopment proposal] has the potential to be a massive investment not only in the future of the college but also our city centre.

“The council is working alongside a range of partners to secure improvements for the city centre to make it a vibrant location for locals and visitors alike.

“Different, creative thinking about how we use buildings and spaces is at the heart of our 30-year masterplan to reinvent central Dundee.

“I look forward to seeing how this prominent site develops.”

The £265 million project will also involve the expansion of the existing campus at Gardyne.

A new purpose-built STEM facility will be created which will include construction, engineering and science opportunities.

This will also incorporate a green skills and innovation hub.

College chair Laurie O’Donnell said: “The facilities will be much more than traditional college or administrative buildings.

“They will serve as a central hub of support, innovation and opportunity, creating new opportunities and ways of working.

“D&A College will be putting in place an approach that has not been delivered anywhere else in Scotland.”