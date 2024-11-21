EXCLUSIVE: Pictures reveal vision for new Arbroath town centre campus at Dundee and Angus College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Pictures reveal vision for new Arbroath town centre campus at Dundee and Angus College

The college is looking to relocate from its existing Keptie Road base to the centre of the town as part of a major transformation project.

The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
By Laura Devlin

Arbroath town centre could be in line for a multi-million-pound redevelopment as Dundee and Angus College plots a radical campus move.

The college is looking to relocate from its existing Keptie Road base to the centre of the town.

One proposal being explored is developing the site occupied by the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

The owners of the 40-year-old complex are considering several options and talks are ongoing.

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre is being looked at by college bosses. Image: BDP.

Angus Council leader Bill Duff is supportive of the potential move to Arbroath town centre.

He said: “We welcome this ambitious development for the college which already provides an impressive range of opportunities for our young people to develop their skills and education closer to home.

“We are excited about the possibilities that the college’s vision will bring for students from across the whole of Angus, as well as complementing the range of redevelopment projects taking place in Arbroath already.”

The current Arbroath campus. Image: Dundee & Angus College.

Arbroath secures £20m levelling up funding

Arbroath recently secured £20m in levelling-up funding which is earmarked to go towards the 10-year transformation of the town.

The spending strategy will be shaped members of the town board, set up earlier this year and led by businessman Peter Stirling.

The board also includes local MP Stephen Gethins, councillors Lois Speed and Jack Cruickshank, and Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt.

Mr Hewitt, who is leading the college expansion project, said: “In Arbroath, we have been developing incredibly exciting plans to put Dundee and Angus College firmly in the centre of the town where our staff and students would help provide a boost to the local economy.

A meeting of the Arbroath Town Board earlier this year. Image: Supplied.

“This would complement the plans and actions being developed by the Arbroath Town Board to improve the high street.”

The proposed college campus relocation forms part of a wider £265m regeneration plan.

Also proposed is the closure of the Kingsway campus in Dundee and relocation to a new facility on the site of the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The existing Gardyne campus will also be expanded to create a new-purpose built STEM facility for construction, engineering and science opportunities.

The project cost is estimated at £265m.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus College plots Wellgate takeover as part of unprecedented £265m campus…
Coastguard team in Montrose.
Rescue operation launched after man, 58, injured at Angus beauty spot
Kirrie man falls from window
Forensics cops scour scene as probe into man's Kirriemuir window fall continues
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Double decker Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach…
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
Man taken to hospital after falling from window in Kirriemuir
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie golf halfway house upgrade and Birkhill battery plant
Aaron Eggie
Compensation for Labrador owners after Bully attack in Angus
The college is looking to relocate from its existing base to the centre of the town. Image: BDP.
£700k upkeep bill for crumbling Forfar police station since 2021

Conversation