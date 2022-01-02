Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

New detector dogs to help stop the importation of exotic animal diseases

By Rachel Amery
January 2 2022, 12.28pm Updated: January 2 2022, 12.30pm
Detector dogs are getting to work at Scotland's airport

Specially-trained detector dogs are to be stationed in Scotland’s airports and postal hubs in a bid to stop the spread of exotic animal diseases.

The Scottish Government is funding the dogs and their handlers, who will work to sniff out ‘products of animal origin’, such as meat and meat products, from entering Scotland.

It is hoped this will stop the spread of animal diseases such as African swine fever or foot and mouth disease.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is also reminding people not to bring any meat products when they come back to Scotland after being away over the festive period.

Helping to keep rural economy safe

The dogs and their handlers will now be stationed in airports, ports and postal hubs across the country.

Figures from Border Force North show in 2020 more than a tonne of products of animal origin were seized at ports and airports in Scotland.

Ms Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government and Border Force have worked closely to get the dogs operational in Scotland.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon with one of the detector dogs

“Alongside their handlers, they have taken part in a robust training regime and now that they have passed their assessments they can get to work and help us detect products of animal origin entering Scotland illegally.

“The Scottish Government investment in our new detector dog service will enhance the detection of illegal products of animal origin and reduce the risk of exotic diseases entering Scotland, thus helping to keep our rural economy safe.”

She adds monthly data provided to the government by Border Force North will help monitor where these products are coming from, and if there are any periods where the number of seizures are above average.

Ms Gougeon added: “We work closely with colleges and universities to ensure that international students studying in Scotland are aware of rules regarding the import of products of animal origin.

“It’s important for people to remember when travelling, particularly during the festive period, that they should not bring any meat or meat products with them when returning to the UK as they could carry diseases such as African swine fever.

“It is vital to keep the UK’s pig sector safe and free from this devastating disease.”

Over a tonne could be seized each year

African swine fever is spread through importing pork and pork products, and it can be deadly in pigs.

The disease does not however affect humans.

Marie Craig, assistant director for Border Force Scotland, added: “Border Force detector dogs protect the UK from over a tonne of potentially harmful products that could spread disease each year.

“The deployment of specially trained detector dogs across our ports in Scotland will further improve our ability to protect the public from the importation of exotic diseases.”



