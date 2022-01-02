Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing Melrose man Lee Hawley spotted at Perthshire shop as police search continues

By Matteo Bell
January 2 2022, 1.43pm
Lee Hawley was seen at the Co-op supermarket

A man who was reported missing from the Scottish Borders was spotted in a Perthshire shop on Hogmanay, police have confirmed.

Lee Hawley, who was reported missing from the border town of Melrose on December 19, was seen in the Co-op on Pitlochry’s West Moulin Road at 2.30pm on Friday.

Officers believe that Mr Hawley intends to travel to the Highlands and are asking members of the public to report any possible sightings of him.

The 42-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins with short dark hair and a goatee.

He is of slim build and was last seen wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.

It is believed that he is travelling on foot.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned for him’

Police Scotland have asked that anyone with information on Mr Hawley’s whereabouts come forward.

Police Sergeant David North of Perth Police Station said: “We think Lee may still be in Tayside but there is a possibility he could have travelled anywhere.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for him and I would ask that anyone who may have seen him to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting police reference 3081 of Sunday, 19 December, 2021.”

