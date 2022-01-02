Missing Melrose man Lee Hawley spotted at Perthshire shop as police search continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who was reported missing from the Scottish Borders was spotted in a Perthshire shop on Hogmanay, police have confirmed.

Lee Hawley, who was reported missing from the border town of Melrose on December 19, was seen in the Co-op on Pitlochry’s West Moulin Road at 2.30pm on Friday.

Officers believe that Mr Hawley intends to travel to the Highlands and are asking members of the public to report any possible sightings of him.

The 42-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins with short dark hair and a goatee.

He is of slim build and was last seen wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.

It is believed that he is travelling on foot.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned for him’

Police Scotland have asked that anyone with information on Mr Hawley’s whereabouts come forward.

Police are re-appealing for information in an effort to find 42-year-old missing man Lee Hawley who has been seen in… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Sunday, 2 January 2022

Police Sergeant David North of Perth Police Station said: “We think Lee may still be in Tayside but there is a possibility he could have travelled anywhere.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for him and I would ask that anyone who may have seen him to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting police reference 3081 of Sunday, 19 December, 2021.”