Ian Blackford brands Boris Johnson ‘threat to national security’ as he demands Sue Gray report published

Ian Blackford has branded Boris Johnson a “threat to national security” and said the Tory leader “finds it impossible to take his position seriously”.

The SNP Westminster chief took a swipe at the prime minister and demanded the immediate publication of Sue Gray’s inquiry.

It came after reports in The Sunday Times that Mr Johnson had left confidential information lying around for any guests to read in his family flat.

Mr Blackford said Sue Gray’s report into Westminster lockdown parties must be released to the public to ensure government officials are held to account.

It’s feared the PM could be given a major reprieve after the Met Police urged civil servant Ms Gray to omit key details from her inquiry while they investigate.

Officers had initially refused to probe parties held by Mr Johnson and No. 10 staff while Covid restrictions were in place, but they reversed their decision earlier this week.

Hitting out at the Conservative chief, Mr Blackford told the BBC: “What we’re now hearing is this man is a very threat to national security.

“Friends of the prime minister, friends of the prime minister’s wife, have access to confidential material from a man that finds it impossible to take his position seriously, to recognise that the last thing in the world he should be doing is leaving lying around confidential security information.

“The man should’ve been gone before now based on just this alone.”

‘No reason’ for Sue Gray delay

Mr Blackford claimed there was “no reason” for the lockdown party report to be held up and urged Boris Johnson to make a statement in parliament after publishing it.

He added: “We’ve got a duty to make sure this information is made public. There is no reason why this can’t be published.”

Earlier this week the prime minister was slammed by SNP rivals after he made a cruel “fat jibe” at Mr Blackford.

The Tory boss joked the nationalist MP had been “eating more cake” than him as they clashed over claims the prime minister hosted a birthday party during lockdown.

Senior SNP figures hit out at Mr Johnson’s cruel remark and accused him of being “fatphobic”.

Highly secret and classified papers left around for visitors to see. @BorisJohnson poses a risk to national security. What does it take for Tory MPs to waken up and show him the door. https://t.co/FtTOwvqa5u — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) January 29, 2022