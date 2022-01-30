Teen charged after ‘dangerous’ behaviour on e-scooter in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old has been caught riding an e-scooter “dangerously and at high speed” in Dundee city centre.

The incident took place in busy pedestrian areas of the city on Saturday night.

The teenager has been charged with a number of offences and his e-scooter has been seized by police.

“Illegal and irresponsible behaviour”

Meantime Police Scotland have said they are adding extra patrols in the city to tackle this type of “illegal and irresponsible” behaviour.

They are also asking parents to make sure they know where their kids are in a further bid to crack down on ongoing youth issues.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “An e-scooter was seized by officers in Dundee city centre yesterday on Saturday evening after the 15-year-old boy who was riding it was seen doing so dangerously and at high speed in various pedestrian areas in the city centre.

“He has been charged with a number of offences and will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

Sergeant Chris Grieve from the City Centre Community Policing Team said: “We are aware of ongoing youth issues in the city centre in the evenings, particularly at weekends. Irresponsible and illegal use of these scooters is one part of that.

“We have added extra patrols in the city centre to assist in tackling these problems, but we continue to ask parents and carers to help us, by being aware of who your youngsters are with, where they are going, and what they are doing.”