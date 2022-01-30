Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline release midfielder by ‘mutual consent’ ahead of deadline day

By Alan Temple
January 30 2022, 3.11pm
Eye on the ball: Wilson
Dunfermline have allowed midfielder Iain Wilson to leave the club by mutual consent.

Wilson, 23, made just three appearances for the Pars this season following persistent injury complaints. None of those came under John Hughes.

His last outing was in the Fifers’ 4-2 defeat against Arbroath on October 30 which proved to be Peter Grant’s final match at the helm.

With Joe Chalmers, Dan Pybus, Graham Dorrans, Reece Cole, Paul Allan and Matty Todd all battling for a central midfield berth, his future first-team opportunities were destined to be limited.

Wilson in action

Wilson, who has also turned out for Kilmarnock and Queen of the South, leaves East End Park following 18 months at Dunfermline, scoring one goal in 30 games.

He is the Pars’ seventh departure this January, while the Championship outfit have snapped up Chalmers, Bobby Kamwa, Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless.

Boss Hughes still hopes to add one more player prior to Monday’s closure of the transfer window.

