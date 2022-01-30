Dunfermline release midfielder by ‘mutual consent’ ahead of deadline day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have allowed midfielder Iain Wilson to leave the club by mutual consent.

Wilson, 23, made just three appearances for the Pars this season following persistent injury complaints. None of those came under John Hughes.

His last outing was in the Fifers’ 4-2 defeat against Arbroath on October 30 which proved to be Peter Grant’s final match at the helm.

With Joe Chalmers, Dan Pybus, Graham Dorrans, Reece Cole, Paul Allan and Matty Todd all battling for a central midfield berth, his future first-team opportunities were destined to be limited.

Wilson, who has also turned out for Kilmarnock and Queen of the South, leaves East End Park following 18 months at Dunfermline, scoring one goal in 30 games.

He is the Pars’ seventh departure this January, while the Championship outfit have snapped up Chalmers, Bobby Kamwa, Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless.

Boss Hughes still hopes to add one more player prior to Monday’s closure of the transfer window.