How Dundee police have tackled off-road motorbike menaces as 53 people reported

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 6 2022, 4.26pm Updated: January 6 2022, 4.59pm
Operation Challenge has been targeting the anti-social use of motorbikes in Dundee, led by Constable Gavin Howard (left).
Operation Challenge has been targeting the anti-social use of motorbikes in Dundee, led by Constable Gavin Howard (left).

Police in Dundee have revealed how they have managed to take nearly 30 bikes off the city’s streets and target more than 50 alleged offenders in a major crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Operation Challenge was ramped up last summer after officers received reports about people using illegal bikes on streets and in public areas across the north of the city.

In August alone more than 100 calls were made to the force with 20 offences being logged.

Police say that since then, 53 people have been reported to prosecutors for road traffic offences under the initiative.

A total of 27 bikes have also been seized by officers.

Some of the bikes seized by police.
Some of the bikes seized by police.

While most of the offenders are teenagers or in their early 20s, one man in his 60s was also charged.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “In responding to concerns, officers from Downfield Community Policing Team progressed Operation Challenge, led by Constable Gavin Howard, and the initiative achieved significant results.

“Officers deployed in plain clothes and marked vehicles using a variety of tactics, which led to numerous offenders being traced and reported for road traffic offences.”

Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield police station.
Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield police station.

The force says that by November the number of calls about off-road bikers had reduced to 40, with just two crimes being reported.

A range of methods are being used to crack down on the use of bikes with police vowing to raid homes where they suspected rogue vehicles are being stored.

Constable Howard said: “We will continue to use all tactics available to us to enforce road traffic law, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of their bikes.

“I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.

Officers have the power to enter private property… and seize motorbikes which have been used to commit offences or caused annoyance”

Constable Gavin Howard

“Officers have the power to enter private property, using anti-social behaviour legislation, and seize motorbikes which have been used to commit offences or caused annoyance.”

The force says Operation Challenge will continue to target those responsible.

In October police revealed how they had invested in additional dashcams for vehicles, increased the availability of CCTV and deployed a 4×4 to pick up bikes in Kirkton.

Residents in the area, where many of the incidents take place, later told how they felt like they were living in a lawless society due to a range of anti-social behaviour issues.

