Illegal motorbikes: Dundee police report more than 60 alleged offences

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 27 2021, 6.25pm Updated: October 27 2021, 6.26pm
Operation Challenge has been running in Dundee for several years.

Police cracking down on anti-social and illegal motorbike use in Dundee have reported more than 60 alleged offences to prosecutors in recent weeks.

Extra cameras have been brought in to areas including Kirkton as officers target those illegally riding vehicles on streets, pavements and public spaces.

A Police Scotland 4×4 vehicle has also been deployed in the area to help uplift bikes that are seized during Operation Challenge.

The Courier has learned that 15 bikes and scooters have been taken off the streets in the last few weeks.

A still from dashcam footage of youngsters on illegal bikes in Kirkton, Dundee
Bikers were filmed riding on grassy areas and streets in Kirkton earlier this month.

It comes after concerns from people living in Kirkton that illegal bikers were going to end up killing someone.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for the Dundee local policing area, told The Courier: “The Operation Challenge Team remain determined to impact upon the anti-social use of scrambler bikes in Dundee.

“In recent weeks, 15 scrambler bikes and electric scooters have been seized under criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation with over 60 alleged offences reported to the procurator fiscal.

Extra dashcams and CCTV in biker crackdown

“We have invested in additional dash cams for local police vehicles, increasing the availability of CCTV footage to support our investigations and enhance our ability to identify and prosecute offenders.

“In conjunction with local partners, we continue to seek innovative ways to detect offences and educate those offenders on the inherent dangers it poses to themselves, their friends and their own wider communities.

Two police officers standing with off-road bikes and scooters they have seized in Dundee
Sgt Paul Haigh and PC Gavin Howard of Downfield police station with some bikes previously seized during the operation.

“We remain grateful to those who support our efforts to tackle this anti-social, irresponsible and illegal activity and would encourage anyone who has information regarding the anti-social use of scrambler bikes to contact police via 101.”

Operation Challenge has been running in Dundee for several years.

But this year alone there have been numerous incidents involving off-road motorbikes in and around Dundee.

Incidents involving illegal motorbiking this year

In the summer, golfers at Caird Park complained that bikers were causing damage to the course nearly every week.

It led to staff at the course wearing body cameras while patrols were stepped up in the area.

In July a man was nearly hit as he walked on Harestane Road, as a motorcyclist drove over an area of pavement before speeding off.

And just last week, visitors to Birkhill Cemetery were left distressed after youth on bikes and in cars damaged grassy areas around the graves of their loved ones.

