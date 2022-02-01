Nicola Sturgeon backs Val McDermid over decision to cut ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon backs Val McDermid over decision to cut ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie transfer

Nicola Sturgeon has backed writer Val McDermid's decision to end her lifelong support for Raith Rovers over the Fife club's controversial signing of David Goodwillie.
By Justin Bowie
February 1 2022, 12.32pm Updated: February 1 2022, 4.03pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon condemns David Goodwillie signing
Nicola Sturgeon condemns David Goodwillie signing

Nicola Sturgeon has backed writer Val McDermid’s decision to end her lifelong support for Raith Rovers over the Fife club’s controversial signing of David Goodwillie.

The first minister said there must be “zero tolerance” for sexual violence and hailed the author and club sponsor for her “principled” stance.

The Championship side sparked widespread anger after snapping up Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist in a 2017 civil court case, from Clyde.

Ms Sturgeon also praised women’s team captain Tyler Rattray who quit the club in disgust over the transfer deadline day deal.

The SNP leader wrote on Twitter: “The stances that @valmcdermid and women’s team captain @Tyler_RattrayX have taken are principled, though difficult for both of them.

Author Val McDermid.

“But the fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

The first minister was joined in her condemnation of the Goodwillie signing by Rape Crisis Scotland and leading politicians across the country.

The charity said they were “deeply disappointed” by Raith’s decision and accused Rovers of “disregarding” rape survivors.

In a statement, they wrote: “We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Raith Rovers FC are happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence in signing David Goodwillie.

“Fundamentally – though it seems Raith FC do not agree – women’s lives are more important than men’s talent or careers.

David Goodwillie.

“We wonder whether those who took this decision thought for a second about how it may look or feel to survivors to have to watch someone judged to have committed rape be celebrated and applauded.

“This was a bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message, and it should be withdrawn.”

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald also backed McDermid’s decision to step away from supporting the club.

Fans ‘right to be angry’

Meanwhile, Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker said Raith fans were “right to be angry” as she urged the club to perform a U-turn on the transfer.

Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said the signing was “deeply misguided” and said Goodwillie had “shown no remorse” for his actions.

And Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain slammed Rovers for “an appalling decision”.

A judge ruled in 2017 Goodwillie and former team-mate David Robertson raped Denise Clair.

They were ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Ms Clair after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

For support in relation to sexual assault, you can contact Rape Crisis Scotland on 08088 01 03 02 everyday from 6pm to midnight. Scotland’s Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline is open 24/7, you can call their helpline on 0800 027 1234.

David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw Raith Rovers striker branded rapist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier