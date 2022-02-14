Pet detective calls for fireworks restrictions to protect ‘scared to death’ animals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An online pet detective is calling for fireworks to be restricted in a bid to stop “petrifying” cats, dogs and other animals.

Katie McCandless-Thomas, who runs Dog Friendly Perthshire and Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, says only those who have been properly trained and hold a licence should be allowed to buy them.

She says too many irresponsible people let off fireworks “with no warning”, leading to animals, wildlife and even humans becoming “scared to death”.

Her call comes as the Scottish Parliament considers whether or not to bring in a ban on members of the public being able to buy and set off their own fireworks.

‘Heart-breaking’ to see animals in distress

Ms McCandless-Thomas says many people argue fireworks are only “one night a year” but her experience of trying to find missing pets tells a different story.

She said: “Personally I would like a full-out ban, but I know that is not realistic.

“Finding a middle-ground compromise, where it is only organised displays where the fireworks are in the hands of someone who is trained with a licence, would be better.

“A lot of people say it is only one night a year but over Bonfire Night or New Year’s Eve they are being let off over a three-week period.

“And with the nights getting darker earlier, people are setting them off as early as 4.30pm.”

Ms McCandless-Thomas said it is “heartbreaking” to see dogs shaking uncontrollably in fear, drooling and panting because they are “scared to death” of fireworks.

“It is not fair on animals to be scared that much,” she continued.

“It can be so difficult to prepare not just cats and dogs, but horses and other animals as well.

“Last year people were letting fireworks off next to paddocks of horses.

“For us at Missing Pets we are just non-stop at that time of year – as soon as one animal is reunited we are onto the next missing pet because they are all so scared of fireworks.”

Parliament looks to bring in restrictions

The Scottish Parliament is currently looking at whether to restrict the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics, such as flares, in Scotland.

📣New call for views – Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill 🎆 We’re seeking views on new @scotgov plans to restrict use of fireworks. Tell us what you think by 11 March ⬇️ https://t.co/iNjwtL0Kkz#FireworksBill pic.twitter.com/UqGGCPw921 — Criminal Justice Committee (@SP_Justice) February 14, 2022

Holyrood’s criminal justice committee is asking members of the public for their thoughts on the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill.

Should the proposals become law, it could see fireworks restricted so members of the public would need to be trained and hold a special licence to buy, possess and use fireworks.

It could also limit fireworks to only certain times of the year such as Guy Fawkes Night, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year, Diwali and Vaisakhi.

There would however be exemptions for professionally-organised and public fireworks displays.

The bill would also ban pyrotechnic devices in places like sports grounds and music events.

Ms McCandless-Thomas said children, those with mental health and sensory issues, and those with PTSD can also suffer when fireworks are let off.

She added: “There are some people who are kind and considerate and try to warn their neighbours on social media before letting off fireworks.

“But 95% of people will not do that and then fireworks fall into the wrong hands.

“Some people are massively irresponsible and let them off in public places with no warning.”

Those who would like to share their views on potentially restricting fireworks can do so on the Scottish Parliament website.