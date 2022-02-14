Pet detective calls for fireworks restrictions to protect ‘scared to death’ animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet detective calls for fireworks restrictions to protect ‘scared to death’ animals

By Rachel Amery
February 14 2022, 3.22pm Updated: February 14 2022, 3.24pm
Katie McCandless-Thomas with dog Baxter
An online pet detective is calling for fireworks to be restricted in a bid to stop “petrifying” cats, dogs and other animals.

Katie McCandless-Thomas, who runs Dog Friendly Perthshire and Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, says only those who have been properly trained and hold a licence should be allowed to buy them.

She says too many irresponsible people let off fireworks “with no warning”, leading to animals, wildlife and even humans becoming “scared to death”.

Her call comes as the Scottish Parliament considers whether or not to bring in a ban on members of the public being able to buy and set off their own fireworks.

‘Heart-breaking’ to see animals in distress

Ms McCandless-Thomas says many people argue fireworks are only “one night a year” but her experience of trying to find missing pets tells a different story.

She said: “Personally I would like a full-out ban, but I know that is not realistic.

“Finding a middle-ground compromise, where it is only organised displays where the fireworks are in the hands of someone who is trained with a licence, would be better.

Bonfire Night fireworks display over Perth

“A lot of people say it is only one night a year but over Bonfire Night or New Year’s Eve they are being let off over a three-week period.

“And with the nights getting darker earlier, people are setting them off as early as 4.30pm.”

Ms McCandless-Thomas said it is “heartbreaking” to see dogs shaking uncontrollably in fear, drooling and panting because they are “scared to death” of fireworks.

“It is not fair on animals to be scared that much,” she continued.

“It can be so difficult to prepare not just cats and dogs, but horses and other animals as well.

“Last year people were letting fireworks off next to paddocks of horses.

“For us at Missing Pets we are just non-stop at that time of year – as soon as one animal is reunited we are onto the next missing pet because they are all so scared of fireworks.”

Parliament looks to bring in restrictions

The Scottish Parliament is currently looking at whether to restrict the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics, such as flares, in Scotland.

Holyrood’s criminal justice committee is asking members of the public for their thoughts on the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill.

Should the proposals become law, it could see fireworks restricted so members of the public would need to be trained and hold a special licence to buy, possess and use fireworks.

It could also limit fireworks to only certain times of the year such as Guy Fawkes Night, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year, Diwali and Vaisakhi.

There would however be exemptions for professionally-organised and public fireworks displays.

The bill would also ban pyrotechnic devices in places like sports grounds and music events.

Ms McCandless-Thomas said children, those with mental health and sensory issues, and those with PTSD can also suffer when fireworks are let off.

She added: “There are some people who are kind and considerate and try to warn their neighbours on social media before letting off fireworks.

“But 95% of people will not do that and then fireworks fall into the wrong hands.

“Some people are massively irresponsible and let them off in public places with no warning.”

Those who would like to share their views on potentially restricting fireworks can do so on the Scottish Parliament website.

Councils could ban most fireworks in back gardens as part of new plans

