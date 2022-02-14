Body of woman pulled from water near Newport-on-Tay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Tay after being found in the water near Newport-on-Tay.

Police and lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry station recovered the body at 10.30am this morning after it was spotted in the water near Tay Street in the Fife town.

The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, however the incident will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman was recovered from water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay.

“Inquiries into the woman’s identity are ongoing.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”