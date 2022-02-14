Body of woman pulled from water near Newport-on-Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body of woman pulled from water near Newport-on-Tay

By Matteo Bell
February 14 2022, 3.34pm Updated: February 14 2022, 3.34pm
The woman's body was found at Newport-on-Tay in Fife.
The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Tay after being found in the water near Newport-on-Tay.

Police and lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry station recovered the body at 10.30am this morning after it was spotted in the water near Tay Street in the Fife town.

The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, however the incident will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman was recovered from water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay.

“Inquiries into the woman’s identity are ongoing.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

