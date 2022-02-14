Verdala: Estate agent renovates historic office in the heart of Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Verdala: Estate agent renovates historic office in the heart of Broughty Ferry

By Maria Gran
February 14 2022, 3.41pm
Amber Cochrane and Scott Bremner of Verdala estate agents are getting ready to move to 250 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Amber Cochrane and Scott Bremner of Verdala estate agents are getting ready to move to 250 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Less than 18 months after starting the business, Broughty Ferry estate agent Verdala is getting ready to move into a new office with a rich past.

As each layer of wallpaper and fittings in 250 Brook Street has been stripped away, glimpses of the past have been brought forward.

Dundee City archives go back to 1910, when the unit was a saddlers run by Robert Powrie.

The saddler’s business ran until 1923, when it became Thomas J. Gow’s ironmongers.

From 1926 to 1933, the site was a printers run by James Simpson, and also the headquarters of the Broughty Ferry Guide & Carnoustie Gazette newspaper.

The carpet, wallpaper and even ceiling from the TUI office is now long gone.

It became a butchers shop in 1933. William Donaldson ran it until the late 1930s, when it was taken over by Alex Munro.

It remained a butchers until the directory ended in 1970.

Now, after many years as a TUI office, the unit will soon be home to Verdala.

The old butchers tiles came back out as work on the unit was underway.

Founder Scott Bremner and his partner and marketing director Amber Cochrane did not expect to find office space on the high street so fast.

“It was very unexpected to secure a unit in the centre of the Ferry,” says Amber.

“We live just around the corner, so for us it’s the dream to have a local office so quickly.”

Keeping work local

The office has been stripped back and the suspended ceiling has been raised by a metre and a half.

The unit was stripped right back, uncovering lots of history in the process.

Getting local contractors in to carry out the works was important to the Broughty Ferry agent.

Amber says: “We went for a local building contractor, Bannan Building, who has basically rebuilt the whole inside of the office space.

“We’ve got another local guy at Swansons Plastering who lives around the corner doing the plastering and the painting.”

The 250 Brook Street office is now dressed up in plasterboard.

Instead of window cards, the estate agent plans to set up TV screens showing their properties.

Verdala quickly gained a following on social media due to the videos that market its properties.

There will be a front office space and a meeting space through the back of the new site.

Busy year ahead for Verdala

While getting ready to move into the Brook Street office in late March or April, the estate agent is also looking to expand the team.

Local contractors are working on refurbishing the historic Brook Street unit.

Currently there are four employees working from Brook House in a space originally planned for just Scott.

With a busy year ahead, Amber looks forward to moving into a larger office space with a meeting room.

“This time last year we had only sold two houses,” she recalls.

Verdala are looking forward to becoming part of the heart of Broughty Ferry.

“If you had told me to move on another year and you’ll have sold 140, I would have fallen off my seat.

“This January has been our second busiest month ever, which is completely unexpected.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but the response and support we’ve had from clients has just been completely overwhelming.”

Properties sold by Verdala include Hayhillock Farmhouse outside Carnoustie and Maison Dieu Church in Brechin.

