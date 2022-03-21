Tributes as former Fife Tory MEP John Purvis dies from cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A veteran Fife Tory politician has died following a battle with cancer.

John Purvis, who served as a Member of the European Parliament until 2009, was 83.

Most recently he served as co-president of a pro-EU campaigning group alongside former SNP minister Mike Russell.

He was also a director of radio station Kingdom FM for a number of years.

The European Movement in Scotland hailed Mr Purvis as a “lovely man” and said they were saddened by his passing.

They wrote: “We mourn the loss of our co-president John Purvis, former Conservative MEP, after his courageous battle against cancer: a lovely man, assiduous campaigner and truly great European.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross paid tribute to him.

He said: “I am very sorry to hear of John’s passing. He served our party and Scotland with great dignity as a MEP during his time in office.

‘Man of great principle’

“He was a man of great principle and will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Ex-Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins said Mr Purvis would be “badly missed” as he posted a tribute to him online.

He said: “This is incredibly sad news and a loss for Fife and beyond. John was a kind & thoughtful man.

“Despite being in different political parties I benefitted hugely from his advice and support before & after the EU Referendum. He will be badly missed.”

Former Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: “John was such a great public servant throughout his life and right up to the days before his passing.

“From a member of the European Parliament through to his campaigning against Brexit he was steadfast and principled.

“He was relentlessly polite and good humoured. My thoughts are with his wife Louise and his family.”

And SNP MP Peter Grant said: “Sorry to hear this. John was the kind of politician who would work with you for something you both believed in even when you disagreed about other things.”

Brussels career

Mr Purvis first served as an MEP for the Tories between 1979 when he first was elected and 1984.

The veteran politician later returned to Brussels again in 1999 and remained as an MEP until 2009.

He served as vice-chair of an EU finance committee and was also a member of energy and trade groups in the parliament.

Mr Purvis was an ardent opponent of Brexit in the 2016 referendum and took up his new role heading up the European Movement in Scotland last November.

