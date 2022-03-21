Tributes as former Fife Tory MEP John Purvis dies from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tributes as former Fife Tory MEP John Purvis dies from cancer

A veteran Fife Tory politician has died following a battle with cancer.
By Justin Bowie
March 21 2022, 9.50am Updated: March 21 2022, 7.11pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
John Purvis.
John Purvis.

A veteran Fife Tory politician has died following a battle with cancer.

John Purvis, who served as a Member of the European Parliament until 2009, was 83.

Most recently he served as co-president of a pro-EU campaigning group alongside former SNP minister Mike Russell.

He was also a director of radio station Kingdom FM for a number of years.

The European Movement in Scotland hailed Mr Purvis as a “lovely man” and said they were saddened by his passing.

They wrote: “We mourn the loss of our co-president John Purvis, former Conservative MEP, after his courageous battle against cancer: a lovely man, assiduous campaigner and truly great European.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross paid tribute to him.

He said: “I am very sorry to hear of John’s passing. He served our party and Scotland with great dignity as a MEP during his time in office.

‘Man of great principle’

“He was a man of great principle and will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Ex-Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins said Mr Purvis would be “badly missed” as he posted a tribute to him online.

He said: “This is incredibly sad news and a loss for Fife and beyond. John was a kind & thoughtful man.

“Despite being in different political parties I benefitted hugely from his advice and support before & after the EU Referendum. He will be badly missed.”

Former Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: “John was such a great public servant throughout his life and right up to the days before his passing.

“From a member of the European Parliament through to his campaigning against Brexit he was steadfast and principled.

“He was relentlessly polite and good humoured. My thoughts are with his wife Louise and his family.”

And SNP MP Peter Grant said: “Sorry to hear this. John was the kind of politician who would work with you for something you both believed in even when you disagreed about other things.”

Brussels career

Mr Purvis first served as an MEP for the Tories between 1979 when he first was elected and 1984.

The veteran politician later returned to Brussels again in 1999 and remained as an MEP until 2009.

He served as vice-chair of an EU finance committee and was also a member of energy and trade groups in the parliament.

Mr Purvis was an ardent opponent of Brexit in the 2016 referendum and took up his new role heading up the European Movement in Scotland last November.

