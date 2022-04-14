Labour councillors can work with other parties on some issues – but no formal coalitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour councillors can work with other parties on some issues – but no formal coalitions

By Rachel Amery
April 14 2022, 1.06pm Updated: April 14 2022, 2.42pm
Anas Sarwar out campaigning for Scottish Labour in Perth.
Anas Sarwar out campaigning for Scottish Labour in Perth.

Anas Sarwar says Scottish Labour councillors will work with other parties on individual issues, but will not sign off on forming official coalitions.

The Scottish Labour leader has said his party will not enter into any formal coalitions after the May 5 council elections, as “both the SNP and the Conservatives are bad for this country”.

However, he conceded councillors can work with other political parties on individual issues which are “right for our communities”.

This comes after the Labour co-leader of Fife Council hinted he would accept a “working arrangement” with the SNP after the May 5 election.

SNP and Tories ‘decimated’ communities

Speaking to us, Mr Sarwar said: “I have made it pretty clear we don’t want formal coalitions with the SNP.

“The SNP say they will do no coalitions with the Tories and are challenging Labour to do the same, and the Tories say they won’t have coalitions with the SNP and are challenging Labour to do the same.

“Both the SNP and the Conservatives are bad for this country.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Perth and Kinross Council candidates Brian Leishman, Alasdair Bailey, Kirsten Roper and Scott Forsyth
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Perth and Kinross Council candidates Brian Leishman, Alasdair Bailey, Kirsten Roper and Scott Forsyth

“They have decimated local communities and we have the opportunity here to do local democracy differently.”

He said it is “reasonable” for councillors to work with opposition politicians on individual issues, just as individual parliamentarians do in Holyrood.

But he added: “That is different from a formal coalition – that is clear.”

Labour hoping for gains on May 5

Mr Sarwar also said he hopes Scottish Labour can make gains in areas where the party didn’t do so well in the 2017 council elections.

The party leader was out campaigning in Perth with some of the Labour hopefuls in the area to spread the word.

Perth and Kinross Council only has one Labour councillor – Alasdair Bailey – but Mr Sarwar expects his party to fare better this time around.

Anas Sarwar and Anthony Davenport, 18, take a selfie while out canvassing in Perth

He said: “So many communities have strong Labour views and we want to build on that support.

“We are seeing so much progress in places like Perth where we are standing a good number of candidates and are hoping to make some gains.

“We want to increase our share of the vote across the country and get councillors elected in places they didn’t get elected last time.

“Perth is a good example of that.”

Fife Council co-leader could seek ‘working arrangement’ with SNP despite Labour’s coalition ban

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier