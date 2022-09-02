Gordon Brown demands urgent help for 35,000 Fife residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Brown has demanded urgent support for tens of thousands of struggling Fife residents who face winter with growing “fear and dread”.

The former Labour prime minister told the UK Government it must act quickly to protect those on Universal Credit from soaring inflation, warning almost 35,000 people in Fife had been hit by recent changes.

Mr Brown said it had been estimated that Scotland lost £540million when the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit was cut by Tory ministers.

And the former Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP estimated the total cost for Fife was around £35m a year.

He said it was a huge loss, exacerbated by the failure to increase benefits in line with the 10% inflation people are facing.

Mr Brown said: “Fife charities are doing what they can, but they are under increasing stress because of the demands now placed upon them.

“Charitable donors are being as generous as they can, but those will little who are giving to those with nothing are running out of money as well.

‘Huge pressure’

“Food banks are under huge pressure and have seen a huge rise in demand for food.

“It is time the government played their part and raised benefits to meet the inflationary pressures families are living under.

“Further delays cannot be justified when there is so much fear and dread about what’s going to happen this winter.”

Local Labour MSP Alex Rowley said: “The government must take action immediately, re-instating the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit is the bare minimum.

“And with unprecedented in recent times levels of inflation, people can’t wait for benefit rises further down the line. People need help immediately.”

The UK Government said it is taking action.

A spokesman highligted £1,200 direct payments including the £326 cost of living payment issued to seven million low-income households.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn, while all households will receive £400 energy payments,” the spokesman said.

“We have also provided an extra £82 million for the Scottish Government to help vulnerable families at their discretion. This is in addition to the significant income tax and welfare powers they already have.”