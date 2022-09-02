Gordon Brown demands urgent help for 35,000 Fife residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Brown demands urgent help for 35,000 Fife residents

Gordon Brown has demanded urgent support for tens of thousands of struggling Fife residents who face winter with growing "fear and dread".
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 2 2022, 12.22pm Updated: September 2 2022, 12.24pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Gordon Brown wants more help for people in poverty.

Gordon Brown has demanded urgent support for tens of thousands of struggling Fife residents who face winter with growing “fear and dread”.

The former Labour prime minister told the UK Government it must act quickly to protect those on Universal Credit from soaring inflation, warning almost 35,000 people in Fife had been hit by recent changes.

Mr Brown said it had been estimated that Scotland lost £540million when the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit was cut by Tory ministers.

And the former Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP estimated the total cost for Fife was around £35m a year.

He said it was a huge loss, exacerbated by the failure to increase benefits in line with the 10% inflation people are facing.

Families are being hit with rising energy bills

Mr Brown said: “Fife charities are doing what they can, but they are under increasing stress because of the demands now placed upon them.

“Charitable donors are being as generous as they can, but those will little who are giving to those with nothing are running out of money as well.

‘Huge pressure’

“Food banks are under huge pressure and have seen a huge rise in demand for food.

“It is time the government played their part and raised benefits to meet the inflationary pressures families are living under.

“Further delays cannot be justified when there is so much fear and dread about what’s going to happen this winter.”

Local Labour MSP Alex Rowley said: “The government must take action immediately, re-instating the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit is the bare minimum.

“And with unprecedented in recent times levels of inflation, people can’t wait for benefit rises further down the line. People need help immediately.”

Alex Rowley MSP.

The UK Government said it is taking action.

A spokesman highligted £1,200 direct payments including the £326 cost of living payment issued to seven million low-income households.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn, while all households will receive £400 energy payments,” the spokesman said.

“We have also provided an extra £82 million for the Scottish Government to help vulnerable families at their discretion. This is in addition to the significant income tax and welfare powers they already have.”

