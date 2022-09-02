Graham Dorrans leaves Dunfermline Athletic by mutual consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic have reached an agreement for midfielder Graham Dorrans to leave East End Park.

The decision was made before last night’s transfer deadline, which means the

35-year-old can still sign for another club as a free agent.

On their Twitter feed, the club said: “(Dunfermline Athletic FC) can confirm that Graham Dorrans has left the club ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

“His contract was terminated by mutual consent. The club wish Graham well for the future.”

Dorrans signed for Dunfermline last summer on a two-year deal.

He previously featured for Dundee under current Pars manager James McPake but has not featured for the East End Park side this season due to injury.