Graham Dorrans leaves Dunfermline Athletic by mutual consent By Craig Cairns September 2 2022, 12.36pm Updated: September 2 2022, 2.01pm Graham Dorrans has been out with a long-term injury. Dunfermline Athletic have reached an agreement for midfielder Graham Dorrans to leave East End Park. The decision was made before last night's transfer deadline, which means the 35-year-old can still sign for another club as a free agent. #DAFC can confirm that Graham Dorrans has left the club ahead of the closure of the transfer window. His contract was terminated by mutual consent. The club wish Graham well for the future. pic.twitter.com/j4hP1ous7V — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 2, 2022 On their Twitter feed, the club said: "(Dunfermline Athletic FC) can confirm that Graham Dorrans has left the club ahead of the closure of the transfer window. "His contract was terminated by mutual consent. The club wish Graham well for the future." Dorrans signed for Dunfermline last summer on a two-year deal. He previously featured for Dundee under current Pars manager James McPake but has not featured for the East End Park side this season due to injury.