Tory tax cuts won’t help ailing UK economy, says Dundee University expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory tax cuts won’t help ailing UK economy, says Dundee University expert

Liz Truss’s controversial tax plans won’t do much to improve the UK’s financial situation, a Dundee University economics expert warned.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 4 2022, 2.27pm Updated: October 4 2022, 2.31pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.

Liz Truss’s controversial tax plans won’t do much to improve the UK’s financial situation, a Dundee University economics expert warned.

Professor Morris Altman, who chairs the university’s school of business, assessed the damage amid warnings Britain faces £18 billion in cuts to balance the books.

The government sparked fury across the board earlier this month when the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled £45 billion of tax cuts in his mini-budget.

He was eventually forced to walk back on plans to abolish the 45p tax rate for the richest after widespread backlash.

Prof Altman said: “If you look at the evidence, simply cutting taxes never acts as an engine of growth.

‘Need to invest’

“If you want to grow, you need to invest money so you can have infrastructure which creates an environment for more growth to take place.”

Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget forced an extraordinary intervention from the Bank of England and it’s feared a wave of austerity could follow.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warns £18 billion in cuts could be needed to help balance the books.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has sparked economic chaos.

Prof Altman said Mr Kwarteng’s failure to lay the groundwork for his financial plans helped spook the markets last week.

He said: “The markets reacted badly because the government didn’t provide any evidence for their policies. That freaked out a lot of people.”

The chancellor’s plans were repeatedly defended by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who urged the SNP to follow suit.

Senior Conservatives warned taxpayers and businesses could potentially flee Scotland if rates were too high north of the border.

Liz Truss faced a backlash over Tory tax cuts.

But Prof Altman said higher taxes don’t automatically stop the economy from growing if a government invests wisely.

He told The Courier: “If you look at the data on tax-rates and growth, some of the highest taxed countries in Europe are among the fastest-growing. Taxes that are wisely spent help spur growth.”

‘Volatile time’

Professor Keith Bender, from Aberdeen’s business school, was also gloomy about the likely fortunes of the UK economy.

The economics expert said the country could be in for a “volatile time” as inflation remains high and interest rates rise.

He claimed the botched 45p tax rate cut which the government backtracked on was only a small part of the chancellor’s financial package and would have been unlikely to fuel growth.

Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
A total of 4,967 people spent 12 hours or more in A&E in August, Public Health Scotland figures showed – with this the highest monthly total on record. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost 5,000 patients wait more than 12 hours in A&E in August, figures show
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Perthshire carer tells government not to 'overlook' their work in new National Care Service
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…
The report looked at poverty in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Poverty report paints ‘bleak picture’ of society in crisis
The forum is meeting in Perth (Yui Mok/PA)
National Care Service forum meeting for first time

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob
Professor Morris Altman from Dundee University.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who 'hunted him down like pack…

Editor's Picks