Strathallan School pupil Molly Hall is a champion shooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Strathallan School pupil Molly Hall is a champion shooter

By Cheryl Peebles
October 4 2022, 3.27pm
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.

A Perthshire schoolgirl with a talent for clay pigeon shooting has racked up a first for Scottish women.

An impressive performance in clay target shooting by Molly Hall, 16, saw her win the junior high gun title in the Welsh Open Championship – making her the first Scottish female to do so.

Despite only taking up the sport in August last year, Strathallan School pupil Molly has already represented Scotland at European championships and was part of a Scottish team to win a British open junior championship.

News of her success comes during Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week, from October 3 to 9.

Molly said her win in Wales is a moment she won’t forget.

Molly shooting down the line. Image: Strathallan School.

She said: “It feels amazing, to know that I’m the first girl to win it and the first Scottish person, is an incredible achievement.

“I have a tradition of not looking at the scores whilst I shoot so I didn’t know right until prize giving that I’d won. It was a memorable weekend.”

Molly, from Aberlour, Banffshire, trains three times a week at Strathallan School’s shooting academy.

The fee-paying Perthshire school is the only school in Scotland to have a purpose-built compact sporting clay pigeon shooting facility with nine fully-automated traps.

Strathallan girls in sport

Molly is among many Strathallan girls to have represented Team GB or Scotland in sport – recently including skiing sisters Charlie and Katie Guest, hockey goalkeeper Nicki Cochrane and rugby pro Abi Evans.

But the school wants even more to follow in her footsteps, and is putting on a series of activities, talks and games to encourage girls to maintain sporting activity into adulthood, whether competitively or for leisure.

Melissa Forest-Smith, captain of school, said: “Drop off of young women in sport after school is huge.

“We want to encourage as many girls to keep active; sport doesn’t just have to be at an elite-level.”

Molly is a pupil at Strathallan School in Perthshire. Image: Strathallan School.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Pupils from Dundee's Grove Academy reap prizes in Dunhill Links schools events
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Beauty of maths embraced by Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier - our…
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
A blue maths themed graphic
Can you get full marks in our S3-S4 level maths quiz and beat young…
Care fire lochgelly high school
Car 'bursts into flames' outside Fife high school
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob
Strathallan School shooting champion Molly Hall. Image: Strathallan School.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who 'hunted him down like pack…

Editor's Picks