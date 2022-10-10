5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon focused on a referendum in her closing speech – but activists and campaigners had plenty of other ideas for the first minister to take on.

Over three days, bold proposals were discussed away from the set-piece political speeches, on schools, pay, the cost of living crisis and wider economy.

1. Increasing the tax threshold

SNP members backed proposals to increase the rate at which earners in Scotland start paying tax.

The party’s Dingwall branch claimed poorer households being exempt from having to pay income tax would help them cope with soaring energy bills.

However, deputy first minister John Swinney wouldn’t commit to taking the policy idea forward and warned “careful judgments” had to be made.

Mr Swinney is set to announce an emergency budget before the end of the year as economic plans are revised due to the cost-of-living crisis.

2. More economic support needed

The first minister’s government has introduced a temporary rent freeze and increased benefits such as the Scottish Child Payment ahead of winter.

During her conference speech on Monday, Ms Sturgeon revealed an extra £260 payment will go to thousands of families who don’t qualify for the child benefit.

However, trade unionists and anti-poverty campaigners have warned more must be done to support struggling households.

They want the SNP to go further by offering improved pay packages for workers in the public sector and increasing benefits.

3. Start school aged six

SNP members backed proposals to increase the age when youngsters start attending school to six.

If the government were to follow through on the idea a kindergarten style system would be introduced for kids aged between three and six.

Teaching union EIS said they agreed with much of what was being suggested, but said they were “wary” about how it would be implemented.

Major problems within schools remain for the SNP as a pay dispute with teachers rumbles on.

Education chief Shirley Anne-Somerville defended her party’s record and said she was keen to reach a pay deal as soon as possible.

But it was warned children in the Highlands are being sent home from lessons early due to a lack of teachers.

4. Splits over energy policy

From fringe events to the first minister’s speech, the SNP conference had a strong focus on the energy sector.

Ms Sturgeon announced £50 million has been awarded to 22 projects in the north-east aimed at shifting the country to renewables.

She also has plans for a £20 billion oil fund after independence.

The first minister said she wants to turn Aberdeen into the “net zero capital of the world”.

And energy secretary Michael Matheson revealed a key offshore energy summit will take place in the north-east city on November 2.

But disagreements lingered on within the SNP ranks over exactly how Scotland should move away from oil and gas.

One proposal which called for a rethink on carbon capture technology was voted down by SNP members at the conference.

5. Branding the Tories ‘detestable’

The first minister sparked anger from the Conservatives after telling the BBC’s Laura Kuensbergg she “detests” their party.

North-east MP Andrew Bowie claimed the remark was targeted at all Tory voters in Scotland and claimed the SNP leader was threatening to “toxify debate”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative chief Douglas Ross urged Ms Sturgeon to retract what she said.