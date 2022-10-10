New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A permanent new artwork by a leading Scottish artist has illuminated one of Perth’s medieval narrow streets – in a bid to shine a light on the city’s culture.

The dark space in Cutlog Vennel, one of several ancient alleyways connecting Mill Street and High Street, is now home to one of Nathan Coley’s signature light-up text sculptures.

The piece, named ‘The World Without And The World Within, Sunday Talks With My Children’, pays tribute to city and environmental visionary Sir Patrick Geddes, who attended Perth Academy.

Nathan is a Glaswegian artist whose work questions how society relates to public spaces and architecture.

His creations are driven by research centring around the social aspects of Scotland’s towns and cities and the communities and individuals who occupy them.

He said: “I’m delighted to be launching a new permanent sculpture in Perth – a city geographically and historically in the centre of Scotland, now the home to a new illuminated text work with the word ‘WORLD’ in the middle.

“It’s an ambitious new sculpture that places Perth in the centre of Scotland and illuminates the city-centre with ideas and thoughts of our public and private self.

“Patrick Geddes attended Perth Academy, and I’m sure he would been delighted and intrigued to find me appropriating his words to this end.”

Nathan Coley piece is part of council ambition to create permanent light art trail in Perth

The sculpture has been delivered as part of the Perth and Kinross City of Light Project with assistance from cultural partners Culture Perth & Kinross & Horsecross Arts.

The installation is part of the council’s ambition to create a permanent light art trail within the city centre.

Perth and Kinross Council‘s leader Grant Laing said: “Nathan Colley is one of Scotland’s leading artists and I’m sure this sculpture will delight and fascinate residents and visitors alike.

“Sir Patrick Geddes was educated in Perth and it is fantastic to see his legacy being celebrated and explored in such an intriguing and striking way.”

Nick Williams, chief executive of Horsecross Arts, which runs Perth Concert Hall and Theatre said: “Sharing a wall with our Victorian auditorium, Cutlog Vennel has a long and historic association with Perth Theatre.

“The words are particularly appropriate – we hear tales of years past when locals without tickets would hold glasses up against the wall to try to hear what was happening in the theatre.

“Illuminating the vennel with such an impactful artwork gives it some much-deserved profile in the city. We’re delighted to be involved in the project.”

Light sculpture to highlight Perth’s rich culture

A Culture Perth and Kinross spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome this new Nathan Coley work to Perth, which is a fantastic addition to our city’s burgeoning arts scene.

“Alongside our world-class museums, galleries, libraries, performance venues, and public art, Perth is rapidly becoming a new cultural and tourism capital for Scotland.

“We trust local residents and visitors alike will be intrigued and inspired by this beautiful light sculpture.”

Born in Glasgow in 1967, Nathan studied at the Glasgow School of Art from 1985 to 1989 and was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2007.

Geddes, who was born in 1844 and died in 1932, is known for his innovative thinking in the fields of urban planning and sociology.

He aimed “to see life whole” and to understand how people, place and work functioned together to make the best life possible.