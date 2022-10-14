Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt has made a shock Cabinet comeback after being drafted in to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

The ex-foreign secretary ran against Boris Johnson in 2019 and is an unlikely ally for Liz Truss after backing Rishi Sunak to become prime minister.

An experienced figure, Ms Truss will hope Mr Hunt can steady the ship after Mr Kwarteng’s disastrous September mini-budget plunged the economy into turmoil.

And just like his boss, the new chancellor has spent plenty of time in Scotland.

What are Jeremy Hunt’s links to Scotland?

The incoming treasury chief spent two years living in North Queensferry while his dad was working in Rosyth for the navy.

Mr Hunt said his family had a “magnificent time” during their stay.

In 2019, he told the Daily Mail: “Dad was posted by the navy to Rosyth back in the 1980s so I had two very happy years living up here, and we had a magnificent time and made a lot of Scottish friends.

“Me and my brother and sister are huge fans of Scotland since then.”

The chancellor’s dad, Nicholas Hunt, was an admiral with the navy and held some of the most senior posts in the ministry of defence.

When he was running against ex-PM Boris Johnson in 2019, Mr Hunt paid a visit to his great-aunt Betty in Aberdeen.

He said: “I’ve got the fondest memories of going with my great-aunt to the sweet shops in Aberdeen when I was seven years old.”

During his second run to become prime minister this summer, Mr Hunt said he would refuse to allow a second independence referendum to be held in the next 10 years.

Why has he been named chancellor?

Mr Hunt’s predecessor Mr Kwarteng was removed from his post after just 38 days heading up the treasury.

The former chancellor and prime minister sparked anger last month with major tax cuts for the richest.

The value of the pound sunk, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to protect pensions, and the UK Government eventually reversed course.

What’s Jeremy Hunt’s background?

Despite being frozen out of ministerial posts by Mr Johnson, the new treasury boss has plenty of experience in the Cabinet.

When David Cameron came to power in 2010, Mr Hunt served as culture secretary in the run-up to the London Olympics.

For six years after this he served as Tory health secretary, attracting criticism in 2015 and 2016 when junior doctors went on strike.

Mr Hunt then served as UK foreign secretary under Theresa May before his unsuccessful run for the party leadership against Mr Johnson.

The new chancellor opposed Brexit in 2016 and campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU.