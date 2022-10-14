Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn

By Graham Brown
October 14 2022, 4.07pm Updated: October 15 2022, 12.18pm
Bobby Linn and Lois Caird with the prize Fray Bentos pie.
Bobby Linn and Lois Caird with the prize Fray Bentos pie. Image: Arbroath FC

Arbroath FC fan Lois Caird says she can’t believe a picture of Lichties legend Bobby Linn presenting her with Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie has gone viral.

The tinned treat was her reward for predicting the timing of the first goal in the Angus outfit’s clash with Dundee last weekend.

But Muirfield Primary School assistant Lois – club chairman Mike Caird’s niece – was narrowly pipped to the top prize.

Instead, she landed the famous canned pie from ‘Bobby Linn’s Bin’ during the banter-filled afternoon in Gayfield’s aptly-named Caird Suite.

First goal guess

Dundee struck first in seven minutes.

But bin man Linn marked his 37th birthday with a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired screamer of a free-kick for Arbroath’s leveller.

So the man-of-the-match signed the top of the tin for the photo, which has set social media alight this week.

Lois, 24, said: “It’s crazy, I can’t believe how mad the pic has gone.

“We were on a girls’ day out at hospitality and it’s always really good fun.

“We went for the sixth minute for the time of the first goal.

“The table next to us went for the same time so the names were put in the hat and they were picked out first.

“No-one goes away empty-handed – so we got the Fray Bentos.”

Bobby LInn presents Lois with her signed Fray Bentos pie
Bobby Linn presents Lois with her signed Fray Bentos pie. Image: Arbroath FC

But Lois admits she’s not ready to find out if the steak and kidney pie’s legendary status among some is richly deserved.

“I’ve never had one but I won’t be trying it – the idea of a pie from a tin doesn’t appeal,” said season ticket holder Lois.

“It’s got pride of place on the mantelpiece with Bobby’s signature on it so that’s where it’ll be staying.

“I can’t believe the likes and shares the post on the Arbroath FC Facebook page has had.

“And I’ve had so many friend requests – probably from members of the Fray Bentos fan club.”

She added: “They often have really random prizes at hospitality, things like a signed hot water bottle, a sledge and even stuff for cleaning your dentures.

“It’s great fun – but I was really hoping for the half-time draw which was about £800.

“That would have given me enough to buy 400 Fray Bentos pies!”

Charting the famous pie’s history

The classic name originates from the port of Fray Bentos in Uruguay.

The brand began in the late 1800s when it began producing tinned corned beef.

Their tinned steak and kidney pies once sold in massive numbers in the UK and Europe.

In 2011, Fray Bentos was bought by Scots family food firm Baxters of Fochabers.

