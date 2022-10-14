Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath FC fan Lois Caird says she can’t believe a picture of Lichties legend Bobby Linn presenting her with Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie has gone viral.

The tinned treat was her reward for predicting the timing of the first goal in the Angus outfit’s clash with Dundee last weekend.

But Muirfield Primary School assistant Lois – club chairman Mike Caird’s niece – was narrowly pipped to the top prize.

Instead, she landed the famous canned pie from ‘Bobby Linn’s Bin’ during the banter-filled afternoon in Gayfield’s aptly-named Caird Suite.

First goal guess

Dundee struck first in seven minutes.

But bin man Linn marked his 37th birthday with a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired screamer of a free-kick for Arbroath’s leveller.

Bobby Linn, doing Bobby Linn things! pic.twitter.com/dh8Lr27QzO — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 9, 2022

So the man-of-the-match signed the top of the tin for the photo, which has set social media alight this week.

Lois, 24, said: “It’s crazy, I can’t believe how mad the pic has gone.

“We were on a girls’ day out at hospitality and it’s always really good fun.

“We went for the sixth minute for the time of the first goal.

“The table next to us went for the same time so the names were put in the hat and they were picked out first.

“No-one goes away empty-handed – so we got the Fray Bentos.”

But Lois admits she’s not ready to find out if the steak and kidney pie’s legendary status among some is richly deserved.

“I’ve never had one but I won’t be trying it – the idea of a pie from a tin doesn’t appeal,” said season ticket holder Lois.

“It’s got pride of place on the mantelpiece with Bobby’s signature on it so that’s where it’ll be staying.

“I can’t believe the likes and shares the post on the Arbroath FC Facebook page has had.

“And I’ve had so many friend requests – probably from members of the Fray Bentos fan club.”

She added: “They often have really random prizes at hospitality, things like a signed hot water bottle, a sledge and even stuff for cleaning your dentures.

“It’s great fun – but I was really hoping for the half-time draw which was about £800.

“That would have given me enough to buy 400 Fray Bentos pies!”

Charting the famous pie’s history

The classic name originates from the port of Fray Bentos in Uruguay.

The brand began in the late 1800s when it began producing tinned corned beef.

Their tinned steak and kidney pies once sold in massive numbers in the UK and Europe.

In 2011, Fray Bentos was bought by Scots family food firm Baxters of Fochabers.