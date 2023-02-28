5 big priorities for Kate Forbes as she outlines her vision for running Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 big priorities for Kate Forbes as she outlines her vision for running Scotland

Kate Forbes has indicated the SNP is set to go in a very different direction if she wins the race to be first minister.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 28 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.24pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes wants to be first minister. Image: PA.
Kate Forbes wants to be first minister. Image: PA.

Kate Forbes has indicated the SNP is set to go in a very different direction under her leadership if she wins the race to be first minister.

Scotland’s finance chief revealed her blueprint for the economy to a top think tank in an attempt to move past her campaign’s disastrous start.

Ms Forbes sparked anger after confessing she would have voted against gay marriage, but polling indicates she still has a chance of succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Here are five key priorities which will top her to-do list if she gets the keys to Bute House.

Dualling the A9

In an online event with Reform Scotland, Ms Forbes said the A9 was the “backbone” of the country’s economy and she will prioritise dualling it.

For years the SNP has promised to upgrade the road between Perth and Inverness, but plans to complete the project by 2025 have fallen by the wayside.

Kate Forbes said dualling the A9 must be a priority.

While Ms Forbes admitted funds are limited, she insisted finding money to dual the route is a must.

The Highland MSP said: “My view is if we say we’re going to dual it, we should dual it.

“That will require us to prioritise funding for it in the same way that we prioritised the significant capital sums that were required for the Queensferry Crossing.”

Continuing to profit from oil and gas

Traditionally the abundance of oil and gas to be drilled in the North Sea has been a central cog in the SNP’s case for independence.

But the climate crisis has prompted Ms Sturgeon’s government to move away from fossil fuels and prioritise the shift to renewables instead.

Ms Forbes backs an oil fund. Image: Shutterstock.

In a change of tack, Ms Forbes warned her party must not “throw the oil and gas sector to the winds”.

She insisted the next first minister must avoid “cliff edges in policy” which harm workers who have long depended on fossil fuels jobs.

It comes as the Highland MSP revealed she wants Scotland to have a Norway-style oil fund if the country becomes independent.

Review the National Care Service

Ms Sturgeon’s administration wants to overhaul social care by merging all services into one centralised body run by the Scottish Government.

However, it has met with heavy criticism by care home bosses, local councils, health professionals and trade unions.

Ms Forbes admitted a National Care Service is unlikely to succeed if it does not have the confidence of workers and those running it.

Ms Forbes could review Nicola Sturgeon’s social care proposals. Image: PA.

The finance secretary wants to see identical care standards in richer and poorer areas, but confessed Ms Sturgeon’s proposed model “doesn’t necessarily solve the core problems”.

Ms Forbes made clear she would intend to review the current plans if she becomes first minister.

Strengthening the economy to tackle poverty

At the very heart of Ms Forbes’ mission is an ambitious goal to eliminate poverty north of the border.

She believes economic growth is inextricably linked to this, since wealthier residents can contribute more and help maintain strong public services.

Ms Forbes said she wants to give small businesses “breathing space” to thrive as they try to recover from the damaging impact of the Covid pandemic.

Listening to No voters

As with her rivals in the SNP leadership race, all roads lead back to independence and the best path to achieving it.

Ms Forbes warned her party had become a “referendum party” due to endless discussions around how best to secure a vote on leaving the UK.

Independence remains the key goal for Ms Forbes. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She claimed the SNP had given up trying to persuade No voters why independence is a good idea and said she would listen to unionists as first minister.

Key questions have plagued Ms Forbes over whether she can unite nationalist MPs and MSPs under her banner if she takes power.

She said: “Unity comes with one issue, and that is independence.”

