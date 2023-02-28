‘He dedicated his life to his faith’: Dundee-raised headteacher Ged Farrell dies age 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He dedicated his life to his faith’: Dundee-raised headteacher Ged Farrell dies age 63

By Michael Collins
February 28 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.24pm
Ged Farrell, devoted Catholic, teacher and drama coach, 63.
Ged Farrell, devoted Catholic, teacher and drama coach, 63.

Dundee-born headteacher and drama coach Ged Farrell, part of the Association of Catholic Primary Head Teachers in Scotland, has died aged 63.

Lochee life

A former pupil of St Mary’s RC Primary, Ged Farrell went to school in Lochee, where he was raised.

From there he moved on to Lawside Academy before studying primary teaching at Craiglockhart College of Education, Edinburgh.

It was there that he met his future wife, Margaret.

After teaching in London for seven years, the couple – who have two sons, Matthew and Francis – moved back to Scotland in 1988.

Career progression

Margaret taught maths, was principal teacher of guidance and depute head at Keith Grammar School.

Ged joined the staff of St Peter’s RC Primary in Buckie. He had a spell as acting head there and then at St Thomas’ in 1992, before moving to St Sylvester’s RC Primary, Elgin, as a teacher.

Loved to teach

After being appointed permanent head at St Thomas’ in 1996, he also took on the role of acting head at St Sylvester’s for a short time.

He remained as head of St Thomas’ RC Primary until retiring in 2015.

He was also involved in the Association of Catholic Primary Head Teachers in Scotland, helping organise conferences.

Ged Farrell, retired teacher and drama coach originally from Dundee.

Margaret said: “Ged spent his whole career in Catholic education. He loved working with kids and loved his music, and dedicated his life to his faith.”

Faith in action

Retiring early, Ged devoted more time to various duties at his church. This included chairing the pastoral council and leading the choir.

Spearheading a prayer group, which embraced members of Keith and neighbouring parishes, he attracted Catholics from England, Canada, Qatar and Nigeria during the Covid lockdown. He also played a part in developing prayer groups throughout the Aberdeen Diocese and Europe.

FARRELLKEITH/DUNDEESuddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday February19, 2023, Gerard William (Ged) aged 63…

Posted by St Thomas' RC Church, Keith on Tuesday, 21 February 2023

He was a member of the team of the diocese’s Ogilvie Centre For New Evangelisation and Catechesis, and worked with the Dominican Sisters of St Cecilia at Elgin in youth activities and organising adult retreats.

Deacon Graeme Morrison is pastoral council chair at Keith. He said: “Ged was an inspirational man who touched the lives of many. He will be sadly missed.”

‘Loved by all’

Another love of Ged’s was music. He played guitar and was a drama coach with the performing arts school Stagestars (Scotland). Part of the Keith-based organisation for 18 years, he took part in many musicals and variety shows.

Arts school head Seonaid Clark paid tribute on Facebook. She said: “Ged loved being on stage and was a fantastic actor. But most will remember him for his beautiful and powerful singing voice. He was loved by all his students. We know he will shine bright in heaven, as he did on earth.”

Bishop of Aberdeen, Rt Rev Hugh Gilbert, was to join priests from the diocese for a Requiem Mass at St Thomas’ followed by burial at the town’s Broomhill Cemetery.

