‘He dedicated his life to his faith’: Dundee-raised headteacher Ged Farrell dies age 63

Dundee-born headteacher and drama coach Ged Farrell, part of the Association of Catholic Primary Head Teachers in Scotland, has died aged 63.

Lochee life

A former pupil of St Mary’s RC Primary, Ged Farrell went to school in Lochee, where he was raised.

From there he moved on to Lawside Academy before studying primary teaching at Craiglockhart College of Education, Edinburgh.

It was there that he met his future wife, Margaret.

After teaching in London for seven years, the couple – who have two sons, Matthew and Francis – moved back to Scotland in 1988.

Career progression

Margaret taught maths, was principal teacher of guidance and depute head at Keith Grammar School.

Ged joined the staff of St Peter’s RC Primary in Buckie. He had a spell as acting head there and then at St Thomas’ in 1992, before moving to St Sylvester’s RC Primary, Elgin, as a teacher.

Loved to teach

After being appointed permanent head at St Thomas’ in 1996, he also took on the role of acting head at St Sylvester’s for a short time.

He remained as head of St Thomas’ RC Primary until retiring in 2015.

He was also involved in the Association of Catholic Primary Head Teachers in Scotland, helping organise conferences.

Margaret said: “Ged spent his whole career in Catholic education. He loved working with kids and loved his music, and dedicated his life to his faith.”

Faith in action

Retiring early, Ged devoted more time to various duties at his church. This included chairing the pastoral council and leading the choir.

Spearheading a prayer group, which embraced members of Keith and neighbouring parishes, he attracted Catholics from England, Canada, Qatar and Nigeria during the Covid lockdown. He also played a part in developing prayer groups throughout the Aberdeen Diocese and Europe.

He was a member of the team of the diocese’s Ogilvie Centre For New Evangelisation and Catechesis, and worked with the Dominican Sisters of St Cecilia at Elgin in youth activities and organising adult retreats.

Deacon Graeme Morrison is pastoral council chair at Keith. He said: “Ged was an inspirational man who touched the lives of many. He will be sadly missed.”

‘Loved by all’

Another love of Ged’s was music. He played guitar and was a drama coach with the performing arts school Stagestars (Scotland). Part of the Keith-based organisation for 18 years, he took part in many musicals and variety shows.

Arts school head Seonaid Clark paid tribute on Facebook. She said: “Ged loved being on stage and was a fantastic actor. But most will remember him for his beautiful and powerful singing voice. He was loved by all his students. We know he will shine bright in heaven, as he did on earth.”

Bishop of Aberdeen, Rt Rev Hugh Gilbert, was to join priests from the diocese for a Requiem Mass at St Thomas’ followed by burial at the town’s Broomhill Cemetery.