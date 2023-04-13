EXCLUSIVE: Angus mum calls for mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Angus mum calls for mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee

Margaret Reid says postnatal mental health needs overhauled after watching her sister's postpartum psychosis.

By Rachel Amery
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An Angus mum is calling for a specialist mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee after witnessing her sister’s “traumatic” postpartum psychosis.

Margaret Reid’s sister developed the serious mental health condition shortly after giving birth, and was sent with her baby to a specialist unit in Livingston for treatment.

However when she relapsed she was not able to go to this specialist centre and was instead sent to Carseview Hospital in Dundee without her child.

Ms Reid, from Forfar, said the whole ordeal was “very hard” for the whole family.

She now wants to see mental health treatment for new mums in the area completely overhauled, including creating a specialist mother and baby unit in the area.

‘The whole experience was really traumatic’

Postpartum psychosis is a serious mental health illness that affects a new mum soon after they have a baby and can cause hallucinations, delusions, manic moods and depression.

Mum-of-three Ms Reid said the current “broken” system needs drastically changed.

She said: “She was initially put to the Livingston mother and baby unit which is a great facility.

“But the second time it happened she had to stay in the area because her child was too old for a mother and baby unit.

Margaret Reid.
Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“She went to a unit which deals with every type of mental ill health and it was really poor.

“The whole experience was really traumatic and very hard for us.”

She said having her child with her was key to her sister’s recovery the first time she developed psychosis.

But this type of treatment was not available the second time round as there is no specialist unit in Tayside and mother and baby units only accept children up to the age of one.

Ms Reid added: “When you find out you’re pregnant it is exciting but it can also be scary because you are trying to keep this little person growing inside you safe, and sometimes things don’t go as planned.

“We never thought we would be in this situation and then when we needed it, it let us down.”

‘It is so wrong for women that unwell’

Ms Reid has now submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament calling for the whole system to be overhauled.

Currently there are only two mother and baby units in Scotland – one in Livingston, and one in Glasgow.

Ms Reid said: “I want to make a change because it is so wrong for women that unwell with scary mental health not to get specialised treatment.

Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Dundee desperately needs the mental health side of things looked at – it is extremely poor and I couldn’t believe how bad it was.”

This comes only months after NHS Tayside was told it has a “long way to go” to fix the region’s mental health crisis.

In February 2020 a probe known as the Strang report called for a radical new approach to mental health in Tayside after a “breakdown of trust” – however a report published earlier this year said “significant progress” was still needed.

Dundee's Carseview Centre and David Strang.
Dundee’s Carseview Centre and David Strang. Image: DC Thomson

This is on top of delays to opening a mental health crisis centre in the city.

Ms Reid’s petition also calls for family liaison and specialised perinatal community teams to be set up across the country.

She said: “Families are kept in the dark and have no one to ask what it all means or what to do next.”

There has been a community perinatal mental health team in NHS Tayside since November 2021 for women experiencing or at risk of severe mental illness during pregnancy or for up to 12 months postpartum.

Scots have ‘no idea’ how unequal care is

Ms Reid has been working on this call with North East MSP Tess White.

Ms White said access to postnatal healthcare can be “fraught with difficulty” because of the location of services.

Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She said: “It should not be the case that a new mother has to contend with reduced access to mental health services at such a crossroads in their life – and their newborn’s – just because of where they live.

“I believe this petition will strike a chord with Scots who otherwise would have no idea how scattered and unequal postnatal mental health services really are.”

NHS: Carseview ‘fully supports’ new mums

The Scottish Government has recently carried out a consultation on postnatal mental health services, which concluded a new mother and baby unit should be opened in the north of Scotland.

This would be in either Tayside, Grampian or Highland health board area.

A spokeswoman for the government said it has invested £26 million to improving services, and said NHS National Services Scotland is currently reviewing the cost, equity of access, safety and sustainability of postnatal mental health services.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside also added every effort is made to make sure new mums go to a mother and baby unit as it can be upsetting to be separated from their newborn.

However they added: “Patients admitted to Carseview with postnatal depression are fully supported and whilst Carseview is not a dedicated mother and child facility, every effort is made to ensure close links and access to families and children.

“Each ward has a space where families and children are encouraged to visit where this is clinically appropriate and beneficial for the patient.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
Tess White MSP and Margaret Reid are calling for a mother and baby mental health unit to be set up in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]